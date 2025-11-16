Hey Pandas, What’s The Craziest Belief That Ancient People Used To Think Was True? (Closed)

by

Drop some crazy ancient beliefs.

#1

I do not think that its ok to mock ancient people for their beliefs qhen even now in the 21st century so many believe in gods, magic, astrology and other superstitions.

#2

Spontaneous Generation. Of course flies spawn from meat!

Thanks Louis Pasteur for clearing that all up…

#3

well they believed a eclipse was the a pig trying to swallow the sun or the moon

#4

Oh, it’s hard to be that old fave, human sacrifice! If you ever have trouble understanding that correlation does not equal causation, think that killing some poor bastard doesn’t ensure a good harvest, even if there’s a good harvest after the poor sap is gone.

#5

That cats were evil…

#6

Drinking arsenic would allow you to have the ‘perfect’ skin… I guess it’d definitely be glowing

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
