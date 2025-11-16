Hey Pandas, What’s The Craziest Belief That Ancient People Used To Think Was True? (Closed)

Drop some crazy ancient beliefs.
#1
I do not think that its ok to mock ancient people for their beliefs qhen even now in the 21st century so many believe in gods, magic, astrology and other superstitions.
#2
Spontaneous Generation. Of course flies spawn from meat!
Thanks Louis Pasteur for clearing that all up…
#3
well they believed a eclipse was the a pig trying to swallow the sun or the moon
#4
Oh, it’s hard to be that old fave, human sacrifice! If you ever have trouble understanding that correlation does not equal causation, think that killing some poor bastard doesn’t ensure a good harvest, even if there’s a good harvest after the poor sap is gone.
#5
That cats were evil…
#6
Drinking arsenic would allow you to have the ‘perfect’ skin… I guess it’d definitely be glowing
