Balloon Portraits That Pop!

Crummy Gummy’s newest body of work, “AIR HEADS”, is a series of portraits featuring artists from various backgrounds exploring their identity and creativeness by using a balloon(s). The artists chooses what he or she wishes to draw on it as an extension of their personality or art style. Through costuming and humorous settings the artist take on a whole new persona entering the world of “AIR HEADS”.
Title: “Carol – Jewlery Designer”
Title: “Robots Will KIll – Street Artist”
Title: “Hannah – Art Student”
Title: “Marcos – Dancer”
Title: “Peterson- Painter”
