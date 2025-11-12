Balloon Portraits That Pop!

Crummy Gummy’s newest body of work, “AIR HEADS”, is a series of portraits featuring artists from various backgrounds exploring their identity and creativeness by using a balloon(s). The artists chooses what he or she wishes to draw on it as an extension of their personality or art style. Through costuming and humorous settings the artist take on a whole new persona entering the world of “AIR HEADS”.

Title: “Carol – Jewlery Designer”

Title: “Robots Will KIll – Street Artist”

Title: “Hannah – Art Student”

Title: “Marcos – Dancer”

Title: “Peterson- Painter”

