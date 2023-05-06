Why Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi Goes Back To Jail In Tulsa King

Tulsa King saw Sylvester Stallone make his first leap into television after a storied career in movies. Season 1 of Taylor Sheridan’s drama saw Stallone play Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a mafia capo who is released from prison after a 25-year sentence. Upon his release, Dwight is not gifted with the welcome home he expected from his New York City crime family, and is instead exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma to set up shop and start earning.
Throughout Tulsa King season 1 Dwight proves he’s a force to be reckoned with as he bulldozes his way into town and starts to heavy in on people’s businesses. He has no qualms with hurting people if he has to, but eventually the series shows a glimpse of his softer more nurturing side. Once his tough exterior is broken through, Dwight is in fact a caring man holding onto a lot of regrets. After desperately trying to patch things up with his daughter, Tina, after spending so much of her life in prison, he manages to slowly earn her trust. However, his hard work is thwarted when he is hauled back to jail in the finale of season 1.
Was Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi Destined To Go Back To Jail?
Season 1 of Tulsa King sees Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi get right to work the moment he steps foot in Tulsa. He bags himself a driver, knocks out a security guard, and begins to extort a local cannabis shop owner. But before long, Dwight manages to gain the trust of these locals and formulate his own crew of unlikely criminals. However, it doesn’t take long for Dwight to start treading on their toes, and he soon goes to war with a local criminal biker gang.
After forming a romantic relationship with ATF agent, Stacy Beale, Dwight is warned to back off from the biker gang before matters get out of hand. But he ignores the advice and keeps pushing. Despite working hard at gaining the trust of his daughter, crime is all Dwight knows and he risks everything to take over Tulsa. When Stacy loses her job as a result of her relationship with Dwight, Dwight steals a massive sum of money from the bikers and gifts it to Stacy. But this criminal act of kindness comes back to haunt him in the final episode, and he is taken back to jail.
How Will Dwight Manfredi Return For Tulsa King Season 2?
By the end of Tulsa King season 1, Dwight parts ways with his old New York crew and is now spearheading his own criminal network in Tulsa. The money is flowing in and he’s more successful than ever. The final episode sees Stacy turn on Dwight, trading over his name to get her job back. As he is taken away by the cops, Tina is left on the side of the road completely heartbroken, and all of his hard work has been utterly destroyed.
Tulsa King season 2 has been confirmed with Sylvester Stallone returning in the lead role. But with such a big crime hanging over his head, it’s uncertain how exactly Dwight will return to conduct business in Tulsa. With all of the money that he has made, Dwight will undoubtedly be able to afford a top lawyer. He has also formed a solid, tight-knit crew that he could easily coach over the phone until he is released on bail. However, season 2 could take viewers in a different direction and document Dwight’s time in prison. He’s no stranger to prison life, and it would give a new lease on the show’s storyline to see the kind of trouble Dwight gets into in jail. Tulsa King season 2 will also likely see Dwight attempt to repair his damaged relationship with Tina once more.
