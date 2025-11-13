The Internet Has Found A New Grumpy Cat

Sadly, the original Grumpy cat – also known as Tardar Sauce – recently passed away but his immortal legacy is bound to live on. But on a brighter note, we may have a new Grumpy cat in town who will take the throne of the world’s angriest kitty. Louis, a 6-year-old Persian cat from Austin, Texas, has already been dubbed the new ‘Grumpy Cat’ by followers on his social media accounts. Although this angry cat’s fanbase is not that big yet – Louis has already amassed more than 3,000 followers while the original Grumpy cat had almost 3 million. But many believe that thanks to his irresistible, permanently-angry face, he’ll be an Internet-famous cat in no time.
Image credits: Caters News Agency
‘Louis is a full breed Persian but people often ask if he has a genetic disorder because they think his facial features are an exception, but he is completely normal,” Louis’s owner told the media.
Image credits: Caters News Agency
Image credits: Caters News Agency
Image credits: Caters News Agency
Image credits: Caters News Agency
Image credits: Caters News Agency
“When we got Monae she was a baby and Louis was a full-grown cat, and yet she bullied him for two months straight. The silly cat even tackles and picks at him, but really she loves him,” Michelle told the media.
Image credits: Caters News Agency
Image credits: Caters News Agency
Image credits: Caters News Agency
Image credits: Caters News Agency
Image credits: Caters News Agency
‘They [people] love his big ‘marble eyes’ that he squints often. The adorable cat is now referred to as the ‘new Grumpy Cat’, but he is actually very sweet, happy, and playful. He loves to snuggle and give head rubs, he will chase lasers and play with toys,” the owner of the cute cat gushed to the media.
