97 Drawing Prompts For When You Really Have No Ideas

We’ve all been there, haven’t we? Staring at that terrifying blank sheet of paper, wondering what to draw next. All creative juices evaporated, our poor artsy souls left in an artistic desert. In those moments, even our trusty drawing tools seem to mock us, daring us to find something, anything, to draw. Unfortunately, we’re no strangers to the quest for drawing ideas when the muse has taken an unexpected vacation. It’s during these times that we realize the true value of prompts — those little sparks that ignite our imagination, allowing us to create cool drawings that make our friends request custom artwork. Well, that is until they realize there’s a price tag attached.
But it’s not just artists who suffer from creative block. In fact, anyone can experience it. Writers, musicians, even inventors! Some of the most brilliant minds in history have been plagued by this frustrating phenomenon. Even while writing content for Bored Panda, we sometimes find ourselves desperately hoping for the blank document to spring to life and shower us with a torrent of creative genius. Spoiler alert: it doesn’t work like that.
But you know what we have that our inventive ancestors didn’t? That magic and endless source of inspiration called the internet! If you know where to look, it’s an incredible tool for collecting sketch ideas here and there. You may look on Pinterest or Instagram, but we couldn’t resist sharing some of our community’s favorite drawing prompts with you!
Below, we have collected a diverse assortment of things to draw, each designed to stretch your creative boundaries and elevate your artistic prowess. These prompts have been carefully curated to help you get started with your next drawing and are designed to be fun and interesting. From landscapes to still lifes and portraits, here is your new source of easy drawing ideas for all your sketching needs!
#1 A Spooky Ghost Drawing
Image source: hexendesign13
#2 Drawing Of The Exterior Of Your Favorite Building
#3 Your Idea Of A Haunted House
#4 Imagine A City In Outer Space
Image source: soul.paralyzed.art
#5 Drawing Of A Cute Baby Animal
Image source: isa.leal.art
#6 Drawing Of What You See From Your Car’s Rearview Mirror
Image source: impressionpaintingstudio
#7 Design And Draw The Interior Of Your Dream Home
Image source: arch.hajimiry
#8 Make Up Your Own Flower
#9 Drawing Of The Colorful Fall Leaves
Image source: stagonart
#10 Draw Your Own Castle
Image source: timstokesart
#11 Design The Exterior Of Your Dream House
Image source: theheartandhandco
#12 Combine Two Subjects That Don’t Go Together Into One Scene
#13 Mashup Of Two Characters In Pop Culture
Image source: dada16808
#14 Render Your Favorite Memory And Draw It
Image source: nishimura_sketch
#15 Study And Sketch People In Cafes, Parks, And On Public Transportation
#16 Design Your Personal Logo
#17 Drawing Of A Family Photograph That You Cherish
Image source: champisadventure
#18 Drawing Of Trees Outside Your Window
Image source: abottlefullofrain
#19 Aerial View Of Your Favorite Place
Image source: dibujar_arte_my_happiness
#20 A Cornucopia Of Different Fall Foods
Image source: pretapapier.studio
#21 What’s At The End Of The Rainbow?
Image source: skizodraws
#22 Drawing Of Your Hands (Or Someone Else’s Hands)
#23 Drawing Of A Furry Friend
#24 Drawing Of A Pumpkins With Scary Faces
Image source: oona.drawings
#25 Imagine Life Underwater
Image source: ollebolledesign
#26 Draw Creatures You’ll Meet In Space
#27 Fill The Page With Robots
Image source: timothe.muller
#28 Draw Your Favorite Video Game Character
#29 Pick A Subject And Illustrate It A Different Way For 7 Days
#30 Drawing Of A Cup Of Coffee And Pastry
#31 Recreate Scientific Renderings Of Bugs Or Birds
#32 Draw Something That You’re Thankful For
Image source: nishimura_sketch
#33 Draw Your World In Legos
Image source: drawer_429
#34 Many Mandalas In Different Shapes And Patterns
#35 A Drawing Of A Drawing Process
#36 Illustrate A Vivid Dream You Or Someone Else Has Had
Image source: id4_chang
#37 Draw Something False
Image source: whereisthesilence_
#38 Draw Faces With Different Emotions
#39 Self-Portrait Drawing
#40 Drawing Of A Fresh Bouquet Of Flowers
#41 Drawing Of A Zombie
#42 Your Favorite Thanksgiving Dinner Dish
Image source: ljlabart
#43 Drawing Of The Biggest Snowman That You Can Imagine
#44 Santa’s Sleigh With Christmas Lights
#45 Imagine An Album Cover For A Fictitious Band (Or Real Band)
Image source: monamai_
#46 Draw A New Album Cover For An Existing Musician
Image source: tyreecedraws
#47 Draw A Mad Tea Party
Image source: julianali_illustration
#48 Invent Your Own Insects
#49 Draw Something Truthful
#50 Illustrate The Phrase “Your Head In The Clouds”
Image source: wenyigeng
#51 Document Your Week As It Progresses As A Comic Strip
Image source: diogo_comics_
#52 Drawing Of Your Living Room
#53 Drawing Of A Houseplant
#54 Drawing Of Your Feet (Or Someone Else’s Feet)
#55 Play With Perspective By Looking Straight Up At A Skyscraper Or At A Bridge
#56 Make A Copy Of Your Favorite Painting Or Statue
Image source: aniraumra.art
#57 Frog On A Lily Pad Drawing
#58 A Ballerina On Their Toes Drawing
Image source: klaudia_wojciech_art
#59 Draw Your To-Do List
Image source: getalatte.andapencil
#60 Sketch The Same Subject In At Least Five Different Ways
Image source: rabbit_rivulet
#61 Drawing Of An Old Graveyard
#62 A Portrait Of A Turkey
Image source: the.drawing.class
#63 Sketching Of A Christmas Tree
Image source: emmafarrarons
#64 Drawing Of Your Family As Gingerbread People
Image source: karen.illustrates
#65 Your Christmas Stocking (Filled With Goodies)
Image source: fro.room
#66 Drawing Of A Yard Filled With Candy Canes
#67 Imagine The Ship That Will Take You To The Space
#68 Draw Superheroes In Real Life
Image source: willconradart
#69 Draw Everything In The World Is Topsy-Turvey
Image source: sarahthegooner
#70 Animal Dressed Like A Human
#71 An Animal Holding A Balloon
#72 Draw A Close Up Of The Eye
#73 Design Your Own Typeface
#74 Draw Mountains
#75 Draw A Fountain
Image source: artrocky1
#76 Drawing Of Kitchen Utensils
#77 Drawing Of A Famous Person You Admire
#78 Drawing Of A Necklace, Ring, Or Another Piece Of Jewelry – Try Combining Them In A Still Life
#79 Drawing Of A Fresh Fruit
#80 Find A Receipt And Draw One Item That Is On It
Image source: unruly_art_nb
#81 Drawing Of A Bat Flying In The Sky
Image source: wagstaffcreative
#82 Drawing Of A Witch
Image source: _.artbybea
#83 Drawing Of A Glamorous Vampire
#84 Santa’s Reindeer Playing In The Snow
#85 A Snow Globe Containing A Beautiful Winter Scene
Image source: reglise.artz
#86 Combine Multiple Animals Into One Creature
Image source: halloween.parade
#87 Give An Object A Face And Draw It
Image source: azerysse
#88 Draw A Pile Of Unfolded Laundry
Image source: red.designs_
#89 Draw The Inside Of Your Closet
Image source: ep.ceramics
#90 Drawing Of The Inner Workings Of A Mechanical Object
#91 Picture A Home In Outer Space
Image source: doodlydays
#92 A Neighborhood Of Treehouses
Image source: kat.peli
#93 Imagine A Wolf Made Of Branches
Image source: stuff.from.linez
#94 Draw A New Fish Tank For A Fish
Image source: haixiusheli
#95 Fill The Page With Things That Float
Image source: drita_conceptual
#96 Drawing Of A Hot Air Balloon
Image source: colored_for_cause
#97 A Massive Spider Web Drawing
