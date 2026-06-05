These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

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A single photograph can tell an entire story, and the 2026 One Shot Photo Contest proves just how powerful one image can be. Organized by the Exposure One Awards, the competition celebrates photographers who can capture emotion, beauty, and meaning in a single frame. This year attracted talented photographers from around the world, producing an impressive collection of images across multiple categories. For this feature, we’re focusing on one of the most beloved categories of all: Domestic Animals.

The winning and nominated photographs showcase the extraordinary bond between humans and animals, as well as the beauty, personality, and emotion found in everyday moments. From intimate portraits of beloved companions to breathtaking scenes featuring working animals and rural traditions, these photographs reveal just how much can be communicated through a single image.

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#1 “Sassy, An Insistent Whale” By Tristin Sheen

In the water I stayed, where she wanted me to be.

1st Place
Overall Contest Winner
Gold
Nature
Non Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

The category brings together both professional and amateur photographers, celebrating outstanding imagery regardless of experience level. The selected photographs showcase the remarkable diversity of our relationships with domestic animals—from intimate moments of trust and companionship to striking scenes that reveal cultural traditions, personality, resilience, and the extraordinary bond between humans and animals.

Among the recognized photographers are Aga Karmol, Rebecca Hall, Haochen He, Willy Paul, Claudia Kindl, Sylvianne Blum, and many other talented artists whose work demonstrates the technical skill, patience, and emotional sensitivity required to excel in animal photography.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most memorable award-winning and highly commended entries from the Domestic Animals category. Scroll down to discover the photographs that captured the judges’ attention and transformed everyday encounters into extraordinary visual stories.

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

#2 “Primal Dialogue” By Aga Karmol

Sparring young stallions – testing each other, playing, socialising, building strength and agility. There is energy, tension, movement – but also communication and instinct.

Bronze Winner
Domestic Animals
Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

#3 “Sunny Spot” By Antonio Di Gregorio

Honorable Mention
Domestic Animals
Non Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

#4 “Unbridled” By Aga Karmol

Silver Winner
Domestic Animals
Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

#5 “Don’t Go” By Rebecca Hall

I was walking away from my dog, Addie, one day to photograph wildlife in the garden when I turned back and saw her gazing at me through the balcony fence. I knew she didn’t want to be left behind, but still I was struck by the intensity of her expression and the depth of emotion in her eyes.

Nominee
Domestic Animals
Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

#6 “Growing Up In The Shelter” By Rebecca Hall

Bronze Winner
Domestic Animals
Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

#7 “Smoking The Cows, Ethiopia” By Cyndy B. Waters

Early morning with the Abore tribe. These young girls stand alongside the cattle as the sun rises, with sunbeams filtering through the smoke. The smoke helps repel insects and keeps the animals calm. The Abore people deeply value their cattle and care for them with great dedication.

Gold Winner
Domestic Animals
Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

#8 “Rio No.7” By Willy Paul

Gold Winner
Domestic Animals
Non Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

#9 “Fake News” By Claudia Kindl

Silver Winner
Domestic Animals
Non Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

#10 “Beast Of Burden” By Cynthia Ariosta

The carabao is the Philippine national animal, representing power, strength, and hard work. A farmer’s best friend, they pull plows and carts, and are a source of beef and milk. The carabao lack sweat glands, so non-working hours are spent submerged in water to keep cool and resist bugs.

People’s Vote Award
Domestic Animals
Non Professional Category

Honorable Mention
Domestic Animals
Non Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

#11 “Cisne Blanco” By Noe Castro

Nominee
Domestic Animals
Non Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

#12 “Willow” By Mark Tourscher

Nominee
Domestic Animals
Non Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

#13 “Marlie” By Georgia Eason

Marlie; a merle standard poodle posing for her portrait.

Honorable Mention
Domestic Animals
Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

#14 “Queen Of Plush Kingdom” By Haochen He

Bronze Winner
Domestic Animals
Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

#15 “The Horse” By Mathieu V. Vanderstichele

The horse stands still in the open field, eyes wide as still lakes. He doesn’t just look he sees. The wind brushes his flanks, and he feels stories in every tremor of the air.

People’s Vote Award

Nominee
Domestic Animals
Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

#16 “A Shepherd’s View In East Sussex” By Annalyse Isabel Galan

Honorable Mention
Domestic Animals
Professional Category

Nominee
Travel
Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

#17 “The Wisdom In My Gaze” By Christina Ford

In the hush between shadow and light, I draw the glow into my solitary, knowing eyes. My mane drifts across me like whispered secrets, half-hiding, half-revealing. In my stillness, something ancient stirs—where strength and tenderness meet, and no sound dares follow.

Nominee
Domestic Animals
Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

#18 “Where Eyes Emerge” By Sylvianne Blum

A dense flock of sheep forms a textured mass; from within, quiet gazes emerge, breaking anonymity and inviting a silent connection.

Bronze Winner
Domestic Animals
Non Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

#19 “Pig” By Masaru Takagi

Nominee
Domestic Animals
Non Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

#20 “Felletin, France 2025” By Nathanaël Fournier

Nominee
Domestic Animals
Non Professional Category

Nominee
Film/Analog
Non Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

#21 “Lady And The Lurcher” By Alp Turgut

In the rhythm of London’s streets, a solitary walker moves with quiet purpose, detached yet observant. The city unfolds around him in layers of history and motion. I photographed this scene as a tribute to the modern flâneur—wandering not to arrive, but to witness.

Nominee
Domestic Animals
Non Professional Category

Nominee
People
Non Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

#22 “Still Waiting” By Johnny Mitchell

He doesn’t know what lies beyond—only someone he loves is there.

Honorable Mention
Domestic Animals
Non Professional Category

These Are The Best Animal Photos From The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest, And They’re Absolutely Stunning (22 Pics)

Image source: exposureoneawards

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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