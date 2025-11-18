Employee Keeps Disrespecting Colleague, Not Knowing They Are The Boss, Gets Removed From Scheduling

Nobody wants to be caught doing something they shouldn’t be doing, especially in front of their boss. But, sometimes, people only show their true colors when they feel they aren’t being watched by a superior. That’s exactly what happened to this rude woman who thought she could act up at her new job.
She did not realize that the man working the shift with her was actually a supervisor. He stayed silent about his identity and experienced the full brunt of her horrible behavior. He couldn’t wait to take her down.
More info: Reddit
New lady endangers child with special needs by ignoring him and tries to correct person working alongside her, not realizing that it’s her boss
Image credits: Artem Podrez / pexels (not the actual photo)
The man works at a facility for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and mentions the place is always short-staffed, so there are always new people joining
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)
One day, while he was filling in for someone else, a new lady came and tried to correct him about what he was doing, all while ignoring the child she had to look after
Image credits: Allan Mas / pexels (not the actual photo)
The woman kept disrespecting him without realizing he was a supervisor, which he didn’t mention because he wanted to see her reaction when she finally walked into his office
Image credits: Heart_o_Pirates
The guy later clarified that he made sure the kids under her care were safe and looked after by someone competent and that the woman later got removed from the shift schedule
The Original Poster (OP) explained that the facility he works at is quite well-supported and provides a decent wage to its employees. Despite that, there is often a lot of turnover, and new people keep joining the place, so it might be difficult to keep track of everyone’s titles.
This isn’t exactly uncommon for facilities working in this sector. It’s also important to note that special needs educators mention that they tend to face a lot of burnout in their profession. Although it’s a meaningful job, they often have way too much on their plate, along with having to manage all the unique challenges that come with their work.
This might explain why the new employee who showed up was already quite frazzled and grumpy, but it definitely doesn’t excuse her behavior. She tried correcting the OP and disrespectfully mumbling about him, all while leaving the child she was supposed to be supervising unattended at least a dozen times.
Working with kids with special needs requires different qualities that this woman doesn’t seem to possess. Special educators need to be very kind and compassionate and able to open their hearts to the children. They also need to be very passionate and resilient to be able to work in a sector that many find overwhelming.
Image credits: Sora Shimazaki / pexels (not the actual photo)
After the poster shared his story, netizens were concerned about the safety of the children under the new employee’s care. That’s why he clarified that he had already reported the case. He also mentioned in the comments that in such situations, the facility runs an internal investigation and reports it to “oversight agencies,” who then inform them if anything else should be done.
Experts also state that if a special educator has acted discriminatorily towards a child, then even the parents have a right to step in and report the behavior. They can contact the school or facility’s supervisory staff and have them address the issue with the concerned person.
Although there isn’t any recent update on the post, and people are waiting in anticipation, the poster got a small bit of revenge almost immediately. He mentioned that the woman was removed from scheduling, meaning she wasn’t allowed to work with the kids anymore.
Hopefully, this punishment was enough to open her eyes. She might have thought that she’d get away with her bad behavior, but unfortunately, she did it all in front of a supervisor. I bet she knows exactly who he is now!
Do you think the OP should have done anything else to get petty revenge on her? Let us know if you’ve got any other ideas.
Folks were shocked by the woman’s behavior, and many were annoyed with the poster for not standing up to her in person
