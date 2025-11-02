“Genuinely Confused”: Bride Shocked By Wedding Photos From Top Australian Photographer

Every bride would want to look back on their big day with fond memories to cherish forever. However, an undesirable batch of wedding photos can ruin any recollection of what is supposed to be the happiest moment of her life.
It was an unfortunate experience for this woman, who claimed to have hired “one of the best wedding photographers” in Australia. But after seeing the snapshots, she was left confused and severely disappointed, prompting her to post them online in the hope of finding answers.
Scroll down for the pictures that upset her, along with reactions from commenters.
A woman’s wedding memories were ruined after she saw some of the photos
A poor-quality wedding photograph typically lacks emotion
The bride made sure to fully express her disappointment in the batch of wedding photos she received, considering she may have spent a small fortune on the hired photographer. Her dismay could be because of the unflattering outcomes, among other reasons, but what exactly makes them poor quality?
According to Dorset-based wedding photographer Tom Wishart, it’s because these images lack emotion.
“For me, a bad wedding photograph is one that doesn’t invoke feelings,” Wishart told Bored Panda, stating that wedding photography is more about capturing the story of the day, more than anything.
Washington D.C.-based documentary wedding photographer and Potok’s World Photography co-owner Anji Martin delved deeper, sharing their thought process behind every shot they take.
As she explained, they typically put themselves in their clients’ shoes and ask whether they would want a particular picture if they were the subjects. If the answer is no, they leave it out.
“A picture of a bunch of guests standing around looking bored is obviously going to end up on the cutting room floor,” Martin noted.
However, one could argue that the photographer the woman hired may be looking to snap candid photos to capture her and her new husband in their natural element. According to Ottawa-based destination wedding photographer Lauren McCormick, one mistake photographers often make is chasing a candid moment instead of anticipating it.
As McCormick further explains, being too reactive behind the camera may lead to a shot where the subject is either mid-blink or half-speaking. For the most part, it may result in an unflattering picture.
“True candids require patience, presence, and a knack for anticipating moments,” she stated, adding that it’s more about reading energy, giving people space to relax, and waiting for natural, unguarded expressions that show genuine connection.
Christopher Alga, a wedding photographer from Costa Rica, notes that another mistake is haphazardly capturing a snapshot where the couple isn’t aware that they are being photographed.
Alga explains that photographers must also gently guide the couple into connecting, whether through chatting or shared laughter. As he noted, “Intimacy is the key.”
“Slow your thinking down and try to look beyond the obvious”
Many seasoned photographers, including those the woman hired, are prone to these costly mistakes. Our experts were kind enough to share their valuable tips to help avoid these possible mishaps.
Wishart advises to slow down the thinking process and “look beyond the obvious.”
“Spend time understanding the couple, the people around you, and the rhythm of the day before and whilst taking photos. Anticipate what is happening next, and where, look for the light (and lack of light), and see the angles in your mind’s eye,” he stated, adding that doing so allows you to be in the perfect place at the ideal “emotion-filled moment.”
Alga advises against staying too much on a particular “scenario.” Instead, he urges dynamism by picking a spot, taking some snaps, then moving on to the next. This approach, he says, can also make you feel that everything is going smoothly, which lessens the stress of the “big day.”
Martin’s advice focuses on the curation process. She urges taking the time to select the most appropriate photos that feel right for the occasion, and constantly asking yourself if you would want the particular picture for yourself if you were the client.
“Never be afraid to throw a picture out if it just doesn’t work,” she noted.
Meanwhile, McCormick’s advice is profound and straightforward: “slow down and care deeply.”
“Don’t just take photos. Listen, adapt, and protect the couple’s experience,” she stated, adding that technical skill grows with time, but empathy and awareness make your work meaningful and trustworthy.
People in the comments shared their candid reactions
Others shared similar experiences
The bride shared photos during a reshoot, which she was much happier about
Commenters had nothing but positive messages, while a few had questions
