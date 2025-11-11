Eve: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Eve: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Eve

November 10, 1978

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US

46 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Eve?

Eve Jihan Jeffers Cooper is an American rapper, actress, and songwriter, recognized for her distinctive vocal delivery and assertive style. Her versatile career extends across music, film, and television, establishing her as a multifaceted entertainer.

Her breakout moment arrived with the release of her debut album, Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady, which topped the Billboard 200 chart in 1999. This landmark achievement cemented her status as a pioneering female voice in hip-hop, often dubbed the “pitbull in a skirt” early in her career.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Eve Jihan Jeffers Cooper developed an early interest in music, nurtured within her family. Her mother, Julie Wilch, worked as a publishing company supervisor, and her father, Jerry Jeffers, was a chemical plant supervisor.

She attended Martin Luther King High School in Philadelphia, where she initially focused on singing in choirs. Eve later transitioned to rapping, even forming an all-female group and performing under the name “Eve of Destruction” before finding solo success.

Notable Relationships

Over the past decade, Eve Jihan Jeffers Cooper has been prominently linked to British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. They began dating in 2010, became engaged on December 25, 2013, and married in Ibiza, Spain, on June 14, 2014.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on February 1, 2022. Eve is also a devoted stepmother to Cooper’s four children from his previous marriage.

Career Highlights

Eve Jihan Jeffers Cooper’s debut album, Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady, immediately soared to number one on the Billboard 200, making her the third female rapper to achieve this feat. Her subsequent albums, Scorpion and Eve-Olution, also enjoyed significant commercial success, featuring chart-topping singles.

Beyond music, Eve launched her Fetish clothing line and expanded into acting with roles in the Barbershop film series and her self-titled sitcom Eve. She later became a co-host on the CBS daytime talk show The Talk, further diversifying her career.

To date, Eve has collected a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” with Gwen Stefani, an MTV Video Music Award, and a BET Award, cementing her influence in hip-hop culture.

Signature Quote

“I’m just a regular chick from Philly. I believe anywhere you’re born, doesn’t mean you have to stay.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
