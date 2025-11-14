These Unbelievably Adorable Night-Lights Will Help You Sleep More Peacefully

At some point in our lives, many of us have experienced a paralyzing fear when surrounded by darkness. For children, it’s a normal part of their development to be afraid of the dark. As little ones start to learn about the world that surrounds them, many things can become scary, especially fictional creatures, like ghosts or monsters, that may be hiding where no one can see them. However, when it comes to adults, this irrational fear may mean that they are suffering from a phobia called nyctophobia.
Believe it or not, it’s quite common for adults to be afraid of darkness. According to clinical psychologist John Mayer: “It is estimated that 11 percent of the U.S. population is afraid of the dark.” So if you fall into this unlucky 11%, here’s one thing that will help you out—a night light.
Chick lamp
Night lights come in a variety of shapes, sizes, levels of brightness, and whatnot… In fact, there are so many of them that it may be hard to choose one.
But here’s the best choice for every animal lover out there—lamps in the shape of tiny animals! We found these cuties at the Japanese e-commerce page Rakuten, and honestly, we’re not surprised, as Japanese people are usually behind most of the cutest things.
Duck lamp
These adorable LED lights are a perfect way to subtly light your room, eliminating that creepy darkness without disrupting sleep.
Although, if you’re fine with sleeping in darkness but are scared to go to the bathroom, you can lightly tap this lamp to turn it on and even carry it with you.
Deer Lamp
The lighting can be adjusted to the desired brightness and you can even set a timer.
The lamp comes in a variety of light colors, shapes, and sizes.
Dog Lamp
Cat, dog, and even duck people will find suitable lamps for themselves.
Bear Lamp
The price listed on Rakuten varies, with the average being $25 depending on the lamp. So go get yours and curb your fear of the dark in the cutest way!
Kitty Lamp
Rabbit Lamp
Piggy Lamp
