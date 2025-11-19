My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)

by

Knitted beautiful little Mini Cats. Is worked seamlessly in the round from the bottom-up.

My favorite knitted kittens. They are so beautiful and beautiful. They play like little children. I tried to knit kittens from different yarn and textures. I knitted with different knitting needles. The result is always so cute. I knit from the remains of yarn in a circle.

The finished toy is 10 cm (3.9 in) long (excluding tail) and 5 cm (1.9 in) wide when using the materials listed

These are my very first kittens and they turned out so real. I remember how I took pictures of them everywhere.

This knitting pattern for real kittens is the best-selling and most popular. I myself did not expect such a result.

And now I knit them for everyone as gifts in bags. All my nephews love kittens and bears.

But I still remain a fan of teddy bears. Yours, Olya Oslopova.

I will be glad to see you.

More info: ravelry.com

My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)
My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)
My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)
My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)
My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)
My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)
My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)
My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)
My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)
My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Handmade Falkor From The Neverending Story Is Everything And You Can Make It Yourself
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
We Own This City: A Gripping Dive into Police Corruption and Scandal
3 min read
May, 1, 2022
Apartment Complex Owner Pulls ‘Nuclear Revenge’ On The Site Manager Who Was In Charge Of His Property But Neglected It Instead
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Disrespectful Thing Your Family Has Done To You That They Thought Was “Helping”? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Candyfornia Pink Café In Beirut… For Unicorns Only
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon Season 2 Episode 4 Review: “Flight Risk”
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.