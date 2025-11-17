Hey Pandas, Tell Me What Made You Become A Bored Panda Member?

Tell us!

#1

I was looking at the site for quite a long time and had no intention of ever becoming a member.

I started noticing the same people commenting with a similar sense of humour as me. Then one day, there was an ‘Ask Pandas’ that caught my eye. One of my favourite commenters had put out a plea for help. She had reached a crisis point in her life and was not in a very good way. There were very few responses and most not very helpful (it was the early days of
ask pandas).
Then she just… disappeared.

I found myself wondering what had happened (not normal for me at all), months went by. Then out of nowhere, a hilarious comment from her. I had to register to reply to her comment and let her know that I had missed her humour, we started a discussion about mental health and before I knew it she had roped me in to giving advice to others, and sharing my comments & opinions (correcting people was all my own doing).

She’s gone from BP now (I keep in touch in other ways), but I decided to hang around.

#2

i want to talk to people, and make friends:) (and also i was bored bc i got no phone:

#3

i used to actually use bp for a pretty long time before i got an account. i then decided to make an account just cuz.

#4

memes

#5

I was bored.

#6

I got WAY too tired of having a perfect comment and not being able to share it. To be honest I thought that even then I would still be one of the people that nobody knows, but at least few people on here have seemed to notice me, personally I like the change. :)

#7

i typed in the word bored in google and this came up and i just liked the website

have a nice day

#8

there were some comments i wanted to upvote

#9

I was bored and I’m a Panda it was kismet.

#10

I don’t remember how exactly I found the site, but I read stuff on bp for like half a year before I made an account. I was lonely and bored and wanted someone to talk to.

#11

It popped up on a random Google story feed. I clicked on it, read it, then began my descent down the rabbit hole. I found oldsters like myself all the way to HS students commenting on things that actually made me think. I came to really love this community because there’s (typically) room for everyone at the table, and of all the dozens of people on here, there’s only a handful who are just plain mean and they’re easy enough to ignore.

#12

Cat memes

#13

I was using 9gag for memes, but it became a bunch of social media without memes, and an extremely toxic community. I found this, and it’s way better.

#14

I would look up stuff like “Overprotective parent stories” and found BP that way. One day I wanted to comment something because I related to the article or something. BP was my introduction to social media and I use it behind my parents’ backs because my mom doesn’t want me on social media cuz she thinks I’ll post my address and stuff…

#15

i was searching up things i was interested in ( dumb people, amazing comments, etc ) and i kept seeing this site for things i like. i started noticing that other people could comment and i noticed that you can become a member so i joined. in other words, i kept bumping innto this site so i decided to join it

#16

Well the short answer is… I was a very bored trash panda

#17

welli was constantly on it but i never made an account because my mom doesnt like us using things that we can talk to ppl on. eventually, i just decided to make one. I’m currently loving it so yeah

#18

I was on here for a while and was sick of not being able to upvote stuff and leave comments.

#19

I was incredibly lonely as I had just started at a new school with no friends

#20

My school district banned almost everything except for this site. I want to talk to cool and fun people. I was pretty much bored because I didn’t have a phone so I couldn’t contact my friends at school. Also, bp makes me feel better…sometimes…when there are no trolls, lol.

#21

BP has interesting and educational articles and good commentary to follow up.

#22

I hate my job and need laughs to keep me going.

#23

I’m a black and white bear and I was feeling bored. 😁

#24

I was looking at memes and saw that there was a huge collection of them on a post here and one thing led to another.

#25

i looked up a certain comic, found demilked and bp, used demilked until i tried bp

#26

I Googled “funny memes” and BP came up.

#27

I used to just look on BP, but I wasn’t logged in, there were comments I wanted to upvote and comments I wanted to make so I logged in

#28

One of my best friends introduced me to boredpanda during Sophmore year math class

#29

I saw that someone was wrong on the internet.

#30

I had been using for bp for a while and i remember i saw this particular thing that i wanted to comment on and i literally made an account just so u could comment lol

#31

Because I wanted to say things. And say things that people appreciate. And hey, it worked! 3.6k points in 7ish months.

#32

I find I like to comment on random stuff from time to time. This is a website where the replies aren’t 90% trolls/racist/misogynistic/transphobic/homophobic/intolerant in the other countless ways to be intolerant. (Of course there are exceptions, but most pandas seem like good people).

#33

The general positivity and friendliness of the comments compared to other social media .

#34

I was actually on Pinterest and finding pins with lights nos to bp, and I wanted to be able to pick fights with the racist guys commenting on here

#35

Idk I was on here for a couple years not being a member, and then I wanted to comment or something and made an account

#36

I was trying to upvote a pic of a baby snake and i couldnt so i just made an account

#37

I was bored, I was a panda :P

#38

I’d been on Bored Panda without an account for a while using my reading kindle that was so low-power that it couldn’t run google – yes, google – properly, but somehow had a web browser option and could run Bored Panda. At some point someone said that Wales was a principality in the comments of a British memes video, and I decided to get an account purely so I could tell them that Wales is a country now. A silly reason, but hey.

#39

I watched a youtube video with things from bored panda. I searched for the source then found bored panda. I looked at pictures of dogs and one day I made my account.

#40

“Pathetic little teeny bopper got rejected so now he spills out his anger?”
Playing hard to get huh😏
We’ll how you feel later, big boy😏

#41

I wanted to continue the Previous BP Scorpion’s legacy

#42

“What did Zara the squid do?”
i just wanna know where she went, alright?

#43

I’ve had one innocent account on this site, and the Zara the Squid’s ask pandas post changed the way I used this site

