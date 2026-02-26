79 People Who Got Forever Marked For Their Own Stupidity With These Terrible Tattoos (New Pics)

Bad tattoos are almost an art form in themselves. Truly, who could want to have a bad tattoo on their skin permanently? Yet sometimes, it seems that some people are in some kind of race to see who can get the worst ink out there.

We here at Bored Panda love things that are so bad they cross the threshold into being absurdly funny. The subreddit “Bad Tattoos,” then, is the perfect place to roam if you’re looking to poke some lighthearted fun at others’ bad decisions. Here is yet another compilation of the worst of the best from the subreddit that is like a PSA of thinking twice before getting that tattoo.

More info: Reddit

#1 My Sympathy For Having Such A Terrible Tattoo With An Obvious Placement

Image source: 2hennypenny

#2 I Try Not To Be A Hater But This One Is Crazy

Image source: [deleted]

#3 Found In The Wild

Image source: MeikeFischer73

#4 Howling At The Egg Moon

Image source: weirddudewithabow

#5 Full Back Wing Tattoo (Not Mine)

Image source: sonotpeachii

#6 I Am Sorry But Wth Is This??

Image source: barabellab

#7 Real Life Plankton Tattoo

Image source: gattle8

#8 Found On TikTok

Image source: Lucky-Active-2657

#9 Found This While Scrolling Through My Facebook Group

Image source: No_Spinach_6176

#10 Just Saw This On Facebook

Image source: iml177

#11 Came Across This “Ocean Design” On Instagram

Image source: GretaSawyer

#12 Found On Instagram

Image source: BirdButt88

#13 I Guess This Belongs Here…

Image source: ArmySash

#14 Are You Able To Tell This Is A Cover Up?

Image source: BoSKnight87

#15 So… I Think I Found Another Coverup Tattoo That’s As Bad As The Cloud Nips

Image source: Pinguu2222

#16 Regrettable, To Say The Least

Image source: DecadentEx

#17 I Guess They Are Who They Areut

Image source: justadair

#18 From Bad To Also Bad

Image source: OG-DirtNasty

#19 Dear God This Is Haunting

Image source: Oh-deer_

#20 Just Found This Gem On Good Ole Facebook

Image source: StoneyBalogna22

#21 One Of My Friends Got Tatted By This Artist And I Saw This On Their Page

Image source: ThrowRA_SeoSoup

#22 Finally Found One In The Wild

Image source: Danganronpa__weirdo

#23 Saw This Photo On A Dating App. It Was The Only Photo In Dude’s Profile

Image source: zikkoru

#24 Found This Gem On Instagram

Image source: babybambibitch

#25 Feel Like This Belongs Here… Like, What Kind Of Lashes Are Those?

Image source: larah91_VP

#26 It’s Supposed To Be A Nebula…

Image source: Crocs_with_socks

#27 Chandelier Tattoo

Image source: stripedjade

#28 Sorry Op, This One Belongs Here

Image source: AK611750

#29 It’s A Motorcycle With An Ekg Line Coming Out The Exhaust

Image source: meesh-lars

#30 Alright, Have At It

Image source: Dana_Barros

#31 Local Shop In My City… Enjoy

Image source: Ok_Unit_8880

#32 Found In My Instagram Explore

Image source: [deleted]

#33 Sorry Ray Ray, Always Forgotten Missed Never

Image source: ExpertZealousideal56

#34 Found This On Instagram

Image source: Round-Double-6324

#35 Something’s Off With Mommy’s Hand

Image source: brian_lane_98

#36 Found On TikTok

Image source: Bluu_Nebula

#37 Tattooed Myself When I Was 16, Now 31

Image source: [deleted]

#38 Found This On Instagram

Image source: Ashton_X3

#39 Does This Count As A Bad Tattoo? Few Seem To Know What It Means

Image source: Cpu_Xl

#40 How Do I Tell My Friend She Has To Stop Tattooing Ppl

Image source: TraditionalAd7547

#41 My First Tattoo I Got Back In 2015…my Ex Did It

Image source: [deleted]

#42 He Put This On His Own Daughter…

Image source: UpsideDownShovelFrog

#43 Can’t Believe Someone Did This On Purpose

Image source: Moclown

#44 She Has A Waiting List To Get Tattooed By Her

Image source: tooshlumped666

#45 Awful Cover Up

Image source: bdsm25

#46 Relative Decided She Is Ready For Real Skin. Luckily This Is Her Husband

Image source: gijoey959

#47 High School Ex’s Mom Started Tattooing Out Of Her Kitchen

Image source: blackthournewine

#48 It’s Not Finished And I Fear The Finished Tattoo Is Going To Be Even Worse

Image source: [deleted]

#49 Got This On My Fyp, That Is One Humongous Cat

Image source: Pinguu2222

#50 I Mean, Why??? Why Would You Get This, On Your Hand As Well 😭

Image source: Pinguu2222

#51 Just Got My First Tattoo. Have Not Been More Proud In My 20 Years On Earth

Image source: cl0uutt

#52 “Yeah I’ve Heard Doing Your Ears Hurts So We Can Skip Them”

Image source: uxho

#53 Found On Facebook

Image source: 74k71k

#54 Found On TikTok

Image source: hamball_lecter

#55 My BF Got This Tattooed On His Behind

Image source: kroatin1

#56 Family Friend Whipped This Out At Christmas…

Image source: sliponvans

#57 Tried Telling My Friend To Leave The Shop. Was I Wrong?

Image source: ScreamingCat4

#58 Tattoo Tattoo I Got After Too Many Guinness

Image source: Cjammc

#59 Go Ahead & Laugh. I Need Actual Advice Plzzzz

Image source: [deleted]

#60 I Thought You Guys Might Appreciate It-Can You Guess What It Is?

Image source: Little-Linnet

#61 The Insanest “Tattoo” I Have Seen That Looks Like Blackheads…

Image source: rrrayba

#62 Yet Another Bad One From My Local Small-Town Shop…

Image source: 666ImNotCreative420

#63 Just Came Across This On Insta

Image source: kit_olly_sixsmith

#64 My Grandma Thinks This Is The Worst Tattoo

Image source: A2Z_Vans

#65 I Let My Sister Practice On Me When I Was 17

Image source: obamacare4566

#66 Got A Drunk Tattoo 2 Years Ago In A Kitchen At 2am, Covering Soon

Image source: Chanfaded

#67 The Tat That Got Me Dragged In The Dishonored Community

Image source: Maroon_sun_835

#68 Is This As Bad As I Think It Is

Image source: BirthdayMaximum6043

#69 Decent Artwork On The Coverup

Image source: CROTCH_GOBLIN

#70 My Brothers Classmates Tattoo

Image source: fairyshits

#71 Baby Holding An Adult Hand… Or A Pile Of Sausages… Or A Tardigrade?

Image source: nonagongirl

#72 Paid A Deposit For A Tattoo. Now I’m Regretting

Image source: Miserable_Regret7774

#73 My Tattoo Might Be Overly Symbolic. On A Bipolar Whim Had My Nephew Do It

Image source: PumpkinGutsss

#74 My Very First Tattoo In 1994 When I Was 15

Image source: Coco_B_trappn

#75 This Is Going To Age Like An Unrefrigerated Glass Of Milk

Image source: Excellent_Error_4755

#76 1st Tat. Asked For A Lotus. Artist Said “Basic” And Went With…this?

Image source: chaelafairy

#77 This Is Anatomically Correct Right? LOL

Image source: [deleted]

#78 I Got This Professionally Done For $300 And It’s A Year Old

Image source: ABunchOfMidgets420

#79 I Have Received Mixed Opinions About This. What Do You Guys Think?

Image source: Joadow420

