79 People Who Got Forever Marked For Their Own Stupidity With These Terrible Tattoos (New Pics)

Bad tattoos are almost an art form in themselves. Truly, who could want to have a bad tattoo on their skin permanently? Yet sometimes, it seems that some people are in some kind of race to see who can get the worst ink out there.
We here at Bored Panda love things that are so bad they cross the threshold into being absurdly funny. The subreddit “Bad Tattoos,” then, is the perfect place to roam if you’re looking to poke some lighthearted fun at others’ bad decisions. Here is yet another compilation of the worst of the best from the subreddit that is like a PSA of thinking twice before getting that tattoo.
#1 My Sympathy For Having Such A Terrible Tattoo With An Obvious Placement
#2 I Try Not To Be A Hater But This One Is Crazy
#3 Found In The Wild
#4 Howling At The Egg Moon
#5 Full Back Wing Tattoo (Not Mine)
#6 I Am Sorry But Wth Is This??
#7 Real Life Plankton Tattoo
#8 Found On TikTok
#9 Found This While Scrolling Through My Facebook Group
#10 Just Saw This On Facebook
#11 Came Across This “Ocean Design” On Instagram
#12 Found On Instagram
#13 I Guess This Belongs Here…
#14 Are You Able To Tell This Is A Cover Up?
#15 So… I Think I Found Another Coverup Tattoo That’s As Bad As The Cloud Nips
#16 Regrettable, To Say The Least
#17 I Guess They Are Who They Areut
#18 From Bad To Also Bad
#19 Dear God This Is Haunting
#20 Just Found This Gem On Good Ole Facebook
#21 One Of My Friends Got Tatted By This Artist And I Saw This On Their Page
#22 Finally Found One In The Wild
#23 Saw This Photo On A Dating App. It Was The Only Photo In Dude’s Profile
#24 Found This Gem On Instagram
#25 Feel Like This Belongs Here… Like, What Kind Of Lashes Are Those?
#26 It’s Supposed To Be A Nebula…
#27 Chandelier Tattoo
#28 Sorry Op, This One Belongs Here
#29 It’s A Motorcycle With An Ekg Line Coming Out The Exhaust
#30 Alright, Have At It
#31 Local Shop In My City… Enjoy
#32 Found In My Instagram Explore
#33 Sorry Ray Ray, Always Forgotten Missed Never
#34 Found This On Instagram
#35 Something’s Off With Mommy’s Hand
#36 Found On TikTok
#37 Tattooed Myself When I Was 16, Now 31
#38 Found This On Instagram
#39 Does This Count As A Bad Tattoo? Few Seem To Know What It Means
#40 How Do I Tell My Friend She Has To Stop Tattooing Ppl
#41 My First Tattoo I Got Back In 2015…my Ex Did It
#42 He Put This On His Own Daughter…
#43 Can’t Believe Someone Did This On Purpose
#44 She Has A Waiting List To Get Tattooed By Her
#45 Awful Cover Up
#46 Relative Decided She Is Ready For Real Skin. Luckily This Is Her Husband
#47 High School Ex’s Mom Started Tattooing Out Of Her Kitchen
#48 It’s Not Finished And I Fear The Finished Tattoo Is Going To Be Even Worse
#49 Got This On My Fyp, That Is One Humongous Cat
#50 I Mean, Why??? Why Would You Get This, On Your Hand As Well 😭
#51 Just Got My First Tattoo. Have Not Been More Proud In My 20 Years On Earth
#52 “Yeah I’ve Heard Doing Your Ears Hurts So We Can Skip Them”
#53 Found On Facebook
#54 Found On TikTok
#55 My BF Got This Tattooed On His Behind
#56 Family Friend Whipped This Out At Christmas…
#57 Tried Telling My Friend To Leave The Shop. Was I Wrong?
#58 Tattoo Tattoo I Got After Too Many Guinness
#59 Go Ahead & Laugh. I Need Actual Advice Plzzzz
#60 I Thought You Guys Might Appreciate It-Can You Guess What It Is?
#61 The Insanest “Tattoo” I Have Seen That Looks Like Blackheads…
#62 Yet Another Bad One From My Local Small-Town Shop…
#63 Just Came Across This On Insta
#64 My Grandma Thinks This Is The Worst Tattoo
#65 I Let My Sister Practice On Me When I Was 17
#66 Got A Drunk Tattoo 2 Years Ago In A Kitchen At 2am, Covering Soon
#67 The Tat That Got Me Dragged In The Dishonored Community
#68 Is This As Bad As I Think It Is
#69 Decent Artwork On The Coverup
#70 My Brothers Classmates Tattoo
#71 Baby Holding An Adult Hand… Or A Pile Of Sausages… Or A Tardigrade?
#72 Paid A Deposit For A Tattoo. Now I’m Regretting
#73 My Tattoo Might Be Overly Symbolic. On A Bipolar Whim Had My Nephew Do It
#74 My Very First Tattoo In 1994 When I Was 15
#75 This Is Going To Age Like An Unrefrigerated Glass Of Milk
#76 1st Tat. Asked For A Lotus. Artist Said “Basic” And Went With…this?
#77 This Is Anatomically Correct Right? LOL
#78 I Got This Professionally Done For $300 And It’s A Year Old
#79 I Have Received Mixed Opinions About This. What Do You Guys Think?
