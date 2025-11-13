I Created A Watercolor Calendar Featuring 12 Countries In Less Than 2 Months

My name is Kate and I’m a watercolor painter and soap maker. Usually, at the end of the year, I challenge myself to create watercolor calendars for the upcoming year. I love painting landscapes and that’s why the theme of my calendars are sights and beautiful places of the world: some of them are very popular and some are even unheard of.
I had to paint 12 paintings featuring 12 countries in less than two months. I made such calendar a year ago and this time my task was a little bit harder: I wanted to paint 10 new countries. And so the task was successfully completed!
Why are there only 10 new countries? Because I decided to repeat two countries: Malta and Myanmar; the first one is my favorite and the second one I was asked to repeat.
So I hope you’ll enjoy the paintings!
More info: Etsy
1. January – Riga, Latvia
2. February –Blausee lake, Switzerland
3. March – Saint Michael’s Mount, France
4. April – Spain Square, Seville, Spain
5. May – Birgu, Malta
6. June – Kokkari village, Greece
7. July – Bagan, Myanmar
8. August – Isle of Skye, Scotland
9. September – Flower fields on the island of Hokkaido, Japan
10. October – Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia
11. November – Moritzburg Castle, Germany
12. December – The City of Brussels, Belgium
