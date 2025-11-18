“It’s A Public Service Announcement”: Daughter’s Unforgiving Obituary For Mom Goes Viral

A ruthless obituary penned by a relieved daughter went viral for its strikingly raw and candid description of her mother. According to the writer from Maine, USA, the deceased woman left behind an antagonistic legacy, with an image akin to The Golden Girls’ detestable Frieda Claxton.
“Florence ‘Flo’ Harrelson, 65, formerly of Chelsea, died on Feb. 22, 2024, without family by her side due to burnt bridges and a wake of destruction left in her path,” the obituary published in Central Maine on Friday (August 30) read.
It further noted: “Florence did not want an obituary or anyone including family to know she died.
“That’s because even in death, she wanted those she terrorized to still be living in fear looking over their shoulders.
“So, this isn’t so much an obituary but more of a public service announcement.”
Upon the obituary going viral, Christina Mills Novak, the writer behind the unflattering homage, urged readers who may have some knowledge of the late Florence to stop praising her.
Taking to her Facebook page on Sunday (September 1), Christina wrote: “Since this is blowing up, come and share a laugh. And if anyone needs help writing a PSA, let me know.
“And plz, stop bringing up she was a Marine for 4 yrs a very very long time ago, there are horror stories and a list of ppl she victimized before she joined.”
On the same day, the unforgiving daughter further revealed in a separate Facebook post: “Yes, my mother’s brother is Wild Bill from Maine Cabin Masters.”
Maine Cabin Masters is a reality TV show that chronicles the restoration and renovation of cabins in Maine. “Wild Bill,” who died last year, was a recurring character on the show.
His real name was Bill Davenport, and he was also known for his lively personality, colorful stories, and humorous antics on the show.
“When my Uncle Bill passed away, as soon as my mother found out, she went over to my Uncle’s and ripped his place off,” Christina bluntly recalled. “Not just once but twice that we know of.”
The stern daughter added: “She then tried to manipulate my cousin (Bill’s daughter) and when that didn’t work, she sent my cousin nasty messages and tried to cause drama but was unsuccessful.
“I did check with my cousin before posting this.”
Later on the same day, Christina shared one last Facebook post in (dis)honor of her late mother, writing: “RIP Frieda Claxton.”
Frieda Claxton is a one-off character in The Golden Girls, portrayed by the late Nan Martin. She was a neighbor of the ladies, and she was notorious for her nastiness.
Frieda notably said in one episode: “With my binoculars, I have a terrific view in your bedroom window. I think some of the stuff you do is illegal. I’m looking into it,” insulting Blanche Devereaux’s promiscuity.
According to Blanche, portrayed by the late Rue McClanahan, and Dorothy Zbornark, portrayed by the late Bea Arthur, the whole neighborhood hated Mrs Claxton, even to the point that half the neighborhood children dressed up as her for Halloween.
