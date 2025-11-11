A 92-Year-Old Grandmother Creates A Spectacular Collection Of Embroidered Temari Spheres

A 92-year-old Japanese woman’s amazing collection of painstakingly-crafted traditional Japanese temari balls has been unveiled to the public for the first time – and it’s all thanks to her granddaughter, Flickr user NanaAkua.

Apparently, her grandmother learned the technique of this Japanese tradition of a New Year‘s day gift in the ’60s and had not stopped creating new geometric patterns ever since. Now, she has nearly 500 colorful patterned spheres in her collection, and it doesn’t look like she’s ready to stop anytime soon with her handicrafts.

The art of Temari began in China and came to Japan in the 7th century. It soon became a tradition for grandparents and parents to stitch the balls using silk scraps from old kimonos and give them to their children for New Year’s Day. The technique requires an enormous amount of patience, precision, good eye-sight, and pretty dexterous fingers. NanaAkua’s grandmother doesn‘t seem to lack any of those, which is why these handmade treasures strike us with awe.

A neat idea for a New Year’s tradition, isn’t it?

Source: Flickr (via: colossal)

