Perfect Match Winners From Seasons 1–3: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Chris Coelen’s Perfect Match has been on a mission to help reality television stars find their ideal partners since the early 2020s. The series premiered on Netflix on Valentine’s Day 2023, delivering uninhibited relationship drama to claim a spot among acclaimed dating reality television shows. From Bartise Bowden’s villainy to Francesca Farago’s chaotic relationships with Damian Powers, Dom Gabriel, and Abbey Humphreys, Season 1 concluded with Dom and Georgia Hassarati as the perfect match.
Returning for Season 2 in June 2024, Harry Jowsey’s entanglement with Melinda Melrose and Jessica Vestal’s reaction to the kissing scandal ensured the second outing matched Season 1’s voyeuristic thrill. The season ended with Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones as the surprise winners. Season 3 premiered in August 2025, introducing more twists and turns that cemented Perfect Match as a favorite staple of the Netflix reality universe. Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto won the season. Where are all the winners now, and which of the winning couples are still together?
Dom Gabriel And Georgia Hassarati
Dom and Georgia’s relationship didn’t thrive after they left the Perfect Match villa. The first winners of the show broke up right after filming the season, and didn’t get to claim their trip. The Perfect Match Season 1 winners blamed their split on the long distance between them. While Dom returned to Canada, Georgia lives in Australia. This made it difficult for them to continue nurturing their bond after the show wrapped.
“We kept in communication, we tried our best, but I think it just became too much and we just decided to focus on ourselves,” Dom told Netflix’s Tudum. “We don’t know what the future holds. If in the future, we meet back up together and that connection is still strong, then it’s meant to be,” he added. Georgia shared a similar sentiment while confirming their split.
“He’s amazing, and I feel like we tried to see where things could go after the show,” She told People. “We were just both in very different situations, and we’re both from so far away from each other… We tried to see how it would go, and it just, unfortunately, didn’t work out.” Dom Gabriel has been single since their time on the show, unlike his Perfect Match partner, who dated his friend Harry Jowsey and Gossip Girl actor Thomas Doherty.
Christine Obanor And Nigel Jones
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Christine and Nigel are the only Perfect Match winners whose relationship continued outside the villa, at least for a while. After winning the competition, they claimed their prepaid vacation prize and jetted off to Thailand for the perfect match honeymoon experience. After that, they dated on and off for nine months before parting ways for good. “I had the great opportunity to leave the show with a partner and experience them [as a] whole. Unfortunately, after trying to work things out, we separated,” Nigel told Tudum as he confirmed their split.
Christine Obanor offered details, blaming their breakup on past traumas. “I have learned from our relationship that two people who have not fully healed from past traumas are only going to cause more damage, and deflect their insecurities onto one another,” she told the publication. The Too Hot to Handle alum disclosed she suggested couples therapy before they eventually parted ways. “I have given my all to this relationship, but a partnership can only work when both are fully committed,” she said. Neither Christine nor Nigel has confirmed a new relationship since they broke up. They are presumably single and focusing on their respective careers.
Lucy Syed And Daniel Perfetto
The Perfect Match Season 3 winners also broke up shortly after filming concluded. The pair also blamed their split on long-distance. After filming wrapped, Lucy Syed returned to London, where she lives, while Daniel Perfetto returned to Canada. They tried to make it work, but eventually gave up the relationship. “Lucy’s a great girl, but it didn’t work out,” Daniel told Tudum, “long-distance is very, very, difficult,” he stressed.
Like Season 1 winners, Lucy and Daniel didn’t claim their perfect match prize. “I didn’t think it was fair to go on the trip when we both knew it was not going to work between us,” Lucy disclosed during an interview with Elite Daily. She acknowledged that long distance was an issue for them, but also told the publication they struggled with lifestyle differences and trust issues. “When we went back to our respective countries, it was the time difference, and we have very different lifestyles. The long distance was quite hard, especially with my job at the time.”
The Too Hot to Handle alum explained that she was working in a club at the time, which was hard on Daniel. “He wanted to know where I was and what I was doing a lot of the time. And it was just so early on that we realized this was going to be too difficult.” While Lucy has confirmed a new relationship, Daniel has remained single since his Perfect Match romance packed up. Check out what happened to Love Overboard Season 1 winners Gia Aldisert and Tim Demirjian.
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