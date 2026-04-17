Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News

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Being betrayed by someone you called your best friend can feel like a kick in the gut. It’s the kind of pain some people may not completely recover from, and may haunt them for years. 

This woman, however, got even with her former childhood BFF, who lied to her, nearly scammed her for a large sum of money, and cheated with her fiancé. Her payback was so massive that it involved their local news channel. 

This is quite a story you’re about to read. Grab a seat and a bowl of popcorn, because this may entertain you. 

Some people may never recover from being betrayed by their best friend

Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News

Image credits: DC Studio / freepik (not the actual photo)

A woman discovered that her childhood best friend had lied to her and even cheated with her fiancé

Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News

Image credits: yokez / freepik (not the actual photo)

After learning about Mindy’s lies and scandals, she formulated an epic revenge plot that is easily worth years of karma

Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News

Image credits: vh-studio / freepik (not the actual photo)

Ultimately, it was a satisfying end for the woman and George

Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News

Image credits: forestcabin123k

The pain from betrayal by a best friend may last for a long time

Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News

Image credits: Ben White / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Even years after the incident with Mindy, the author didn’t seem keen on forgiveness or rebuilding the burnt bridge. Experts say the pain from this kind of betrayal tends to linger for a while. 

As psychotherapist Holly Roberts tells The Guardian, these feelings “can sit with you for a long time.” And for the most part, it is due to shame that fuels regret and self-resentment. 

“People feel embarrassed,” Roberts said. “They think: how could I have opened myself up to this person and let them do this to me? How could I have been so naive?” 

University of Oregon psychology professor Dr. Jennifer Freyd coined the term “betrayal trauma,” which describes the magnitude of pain that treachery can cause. This can be prevalent when a best friend inflicts hurt. 

“The very place where you should be able to get help and protection from the harms of life becomes the source of harm,” Dr. Freyd said. “We are a social species; when someone betrays us, it’s a real threat to our wellbeing.”

It can be difficult to recover from being betrayed by a close friend, which is why licensed professionals like clinical counselor Dr. Rachel O’Neill advise allowing yourself space to grieve. 

From there, consider your next steps, including whether or not you will forgive. 

“Accepting an apology and forgiving are also two separate concepts,” Dr. O’Neill told Teen Vogue. “It’s possible for you to accept the apology but then also not be prepared to let the person back into your life right away.”

What makes Mindy come off as an evil person was the elaborate deception she pulled off. Not only did she inflict pain on her best friend, but also on George, her partner. Worse, she is a repeat offender with the scamming. 

Exposing Mindy for who she is on the local news channel was warranted and a much-deserved comeuppance for such a horrible individual.

The author provided more information about her story

Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News

People in the comments didn’t hold back with their reactions, as most of them expressed happiness about the story’s outcome

Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News
Woman Thinks She Can Get Away With Cheating And Scamming Until Her Best Friend Puts Her On The Local News

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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