23 Peeps Who Were Teens In The Early 2000s Look Back To Share What It Was Like

Being a teen is a wild ride. Everything’s changing, from your body and sense of self to your peer relationships and desire for independence. What’s more, every generation of teens is growing up in their own era with its own unique set of circumstances.
Someone asked the internet, “What did it feel like to be a teenager in the early 2000s?” and netizens didn’t hold back with their answers and insights. Here’s a collection of our favorites.
#1
Glorious…. Still had computers with minimal social media. Cameras on phones were like 2MP and no where or one to send anything you did take a picture to. Glorious!
Image source: OverRated2222, Ansel Lee
#2
Honestly, a lot of fun. Most of us didn’t really have cell phones, certaintly no smart phones, and our parents couldn’t get ahold of us 24/7 or track our locations. We also could do stupid s**t without worrying we’d become viral on the internet.
Image source: RoseApothecary88, Kampus Production
#3
People were more social and generally felt street smarter because there was no brain rot.
Image source: Fancy_Concept4120, Pixabay
#4
Skater/surfer culture was huge.
Image source: Strategy_Fanatic, destiawan nur agustra
#5
I miss sitting around at lunch with my discman and burnt cd. The internet hadn’t fully kicked off the way it is now yet. But there were communities on livejournal that were incredible to be part.
Things weren’t as simple as the 80s / 90s, but emerging tech was exciting, we were cautious about what we did online. Not so much at house parties. Clubbing and partying with friends, being in the moment, taking the occasional photo with our cameras was amazing.
Image source: mydreamreality, Joe Haupt
#6
Pretty rad. A great time to be a fan of Lord of the Rings.
Image source: PinkFruityPunch, Madalyn Cox
#7
Printing out directions from map quest to get to new places.
Image source: inputwtf, Bob B. Brown
#8
We had emergent technology before big business and government put their disgusting hands into it. It was truly the Wild West and it was absolutely incredible. Kids today got f****d.
Image source: kellymcq, Pixabay
#9
You remember your friend phone number, both house and cell phone
Your “smart”phone only have 3 core features: call, message, snake game
Image source: jembutbrodol, Pixabay
#10
If you had moderate computer skills you could get away with so f*****g much.
Image source: anon, olia danilevich
#11
Everything felt like it was in the moment and time didn’t seem to move as fast. We weren’t all plugged in and constantly online.
You could beef with someone and fight it out and it was squashed after that, now kids beef, get embarrassed because everyone’s a cameraman and then it turns into vendettas.
There’s a reason you hear people say s**t was better back then, and in a real way, it was. Yes now we have so much more, but was it worth the cost?
Image source: Urzu7s, Kate Trysh
#12
All the guys either wore a puka shell necklace or the metal ball necklace.
Image source: jammybaker, kroshka__nastya
#13
The golden age of video games – Halo, COD, BioShock, GTA4, Fallout, etc.
Listening to musicians for their albums, not just hit singles.
Fighting over the Internet or the phone, couldn’t have both. I still remember the notification sounds of MSN messenger.
Being apprehensive to send that 30¢ text message to your crush, because that was expensive.
The big thing that sums up my experience was being in an age of discovery – finding the next best hilarious clip on YouTube, sifting through thousands of albums and bands on iTunes, trying out new sports in highschool, first parties, first time drinking.
Felt like a time of experiencing life on a raw, wild level, with no fear of “forever” consequences that it seems that kids these days need to worry about (smart phones, cyber bullying, social media in general).
Image source: mrodr448, JESHOOTS.com
#14
Social media and phones were still very much in their infancy stage, so it felt like we lived in the moment. Not sure if it’s like that now.
Image source: selke61, Pixabay
#15
Genuinely cool. It feels like when Andy said “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them”.
Image source: little-moon-beam, Elefantes Rosas
#16
I listened to a lot of t.A.T.u., AFI, and Evanescence.
MySpace was just starting to gain traction, but online chat rooms were still the go-to way to meet new people. The first question in any room was always, “A/S/L?” – and yes, there were plenty of creeps.
I can still hear my mom yelling at me to get off the computer so she could use the phone. The joys of dial-up internet! :)
It was also the time I transitioned from male to female as a youth.
Aside from the extreme lack of trans resources and complete disregard from nonprofits like PFLAG, it was a much simpler time.
Mind you, many of us were still processing the events of 9/11 and watched as America thrust itself into war.
Image source: thatwasmycupcake, Ketut Subiyanto
#17
All the musicians on tv were wearing blue jeans and dancing. It was all about dancing
Image source: LoveSt0ryy, NEOSiAM 2024+
#18
I drove a low-riding Honda Civic with a body kit, huge white rims, graphics on the side, and a stereo system that would punch your brain out of your head.
Lots of time spent at the mall food court and movie theater.
Image source: LoopholeTravel, Muhamad Lutfi
#19
56k internet, chat rooms, bad bleached hair, MTV/Fuse music videos before school, not everyone had cell phones but if they did they were either prepay tracphones/nextel chirping/or razr flip phone if they were fancy, if you didnt have a cell people would have to catch you while you were home, using pay phones in public, having a big book of cds in your car, cd player faceplates getting stolen….
Image source: yourtoyrobot, cottonbro studio
#20
Much better than now I believe even though experience varies depending on particular situation, but it was time of wonders and progress.
Image source: PracticalAd313, Hassan OUAJBIR
#21
Myspace changed everything for me when it came to realizing the broader world outside of my [poop]hole town. I met hippies, Hardline straight edge punks, people imitating Hindi goddesses, and black metal lunatics. I discovered my love for music and interacted with hundreds of interesting and cool people (all of them) are elsewhere now. It was probably the last time I truly valued physical media and went out of my way to buy CDS, and it was the last decade where most of my family was still alive. People say viewing the past isnt helpful but life was f*****g better then
Image source: Deliterman, Andrea Piacquadio
#22
So much baggy clothing, and each item of baggy clothing was pretty baggy. We were told the harms of smoking but did it anyway (kinda like teens today with vaping or Zyns) The internet was slowly becoming a thing, low speeds but you could still chat on ICQ or MSN Messenger.
Image source: Infamous_Hat287, cottonbro studio
#23
Technically this was just before 2000 but it fits. In middle school I was one of those kids using P2P file sharing and ripping my friends CDs and such. I had a friend who’s idea took this a step further. They made a crude streaming music service with only free sites and free compression software that was actually functional. They linked it all up to 1 main site and gave that link out to many kids in school to use in computer lab, library, etc. because CDs were bulky to carry around and portable MP3 players weren’t really a thing. We even used the school’s network (after getting someone else’s creds to cover our asses) to upload this massive database that we snuck-in via small batches using an external ZIP drive because USB flash drives weren’t a thing and our home internet was too slow. This would NEVER happen these days but it was fun for teenage enthusiasts at the time. I still can’t believe it actually functioned well. So yeah, I miss the wild discovery of computers/internet in the 90’s.
#24
Being in a teen in the 2000s was a blessing. We didn’t have the pressure to be on social media 24/7 and few chances of our worst moments being plastered all over social media. We also had safer neighborhoods and more time outdoors, the opportunity to unplug when needed, greater enjoyment of family time, tighter bonds of friendship and people looking out for each other more, and the like.
I work with teenagers now and I don’t see as much of that among them as I did in my generation. I think their generation’s pressure to be connected constantly, parents and children working long hours (the latter if they work in family businesses), economic conditions, and the like are major contributors, but not the whole of why they have so much pressure.
I do see that they long for experiencing simplicity my generation experienced when we were children. I pray they do that the opportunities we have in that respect and will be able to pass that on to their children and grandchildren!
#25
Beyblades and yu ghi oh were in
Image source: wetlettuce42, Crosa
#26
I was a teen in the 1970s. If we wanted to talk it was either the house phone or face to face. Games? We played them outside or inside on a table. All the players had to be present. Life was simpler then. Electronics? A portable radio. Best of all? No preplanned song lists on the radio. DJs were often given freedom to play what they wanted. Songs that would turn you on to new bands. I heard “Killer Queen” when I was 15 and at a pool. I immediately became a fan. 1st time I saw them (University of Maryland’s Cole Field House) the tickets were $7.50. Good times, great memories
