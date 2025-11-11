This Guy Is Painting Over Ugly Graffiti To Make It Legible

Graffiti can be beautiful or ugly, but when it comes to tagging – most people would probably agree that it’s the most hideous type of street art. And what’s even more annoying – it’s almost always illegible.
Mathieu Tremblin is a French artist who decided to fix this. He paints over the ugly graffiti and makes them legible.
What do you think about this idea?
More info: demodetouslesjours.eu | h/t: designyoutrust
#1
Image source: Mathieu Tremblin
#2
Image source: Mathieu Tremblin
#3
Image source: Mathieu Tremblin
#4
Image source: Mathieu Tremblin
#5
Image source: Mathieu Tremblin
#6
Image source: Mathieu Tremblin
#7
Image source: Mathieu Tremblin
#8
Image source: Mathieu Tremblin
