This Guy Is Painting Over Ugly Graffiti To Make It Legible

by

Graffiti can be beautiful or ugly, but when it comes to tagging – most people would probably agree that it’s the most hideous type of street art. And what’s even more annoying – it’s almost always illegible.

Mathieu Tremblin is a French artist who decided to fix this. He paints over the ugly graffiti and makes them legible.

What do you think about this idea?

More info: demodetouslesjours.eu | h/t: designyoutrust

#1

This Guy Is Painting Over Ugly Graffiti To Make It Legible

Image source: Mathieu Tremblin

#2

This Guy Is Painting Over Ugly Graffiti To Make It Legible

Image source: Mathieu Tremblin

#3

This Guy Is Painting Over Ugly Graffiti To Make It Legible

Image source: Mathieu Tremblin

#4

This Guy Is Painting Over Ugly Graffiti To Make It Legible

Image source: Mathieu Tremblin

#5

This Guy Is Painting Over Ugly Graffiti To Make It Legible

Image source: Mathieu Tremblin

#6

This Guy Is Painting Over Ugly Graffiti To Make It Legible

Image source: Mathieu Tremblin

#7

This Guy Is Painting Over Ugly Graffiti To Make It Legible

Image source: Mathieu Tremblin

#8

This Guy Is Painting Over Ugly Graffiti To Make It Legible

Image source: Mathieu Tremblin

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Micro Paintings By Mesut Kul
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Donald Trump Now Says Access Hollywood Tape is Fake Despite Admitting it was Real
3 min read
Nov, 27, 2017
Here are The Divorce Rates for The Real Housewives Shows
3 min read
Mar, 7, 2020
CBS;s Salvatiob
Another Trip Around the Sun Heats Up CBS’s Salvation
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2017
Yellowjackets
Meet The Cast of Showtime Series “Yellowjackets”
3 min read
Nov, 25, 2019
Danny Boyle Directing Limited Sex Pistols Series for FX
3 min read
Jan, 14, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.