Elizabeth Moss’ Best Performances In Television

Although many actors dreamed of having a professional acting career at a young age, for Elizabeth Moss, being a professional dancer was her childhood dream. To this end, she left Los Angeles and traveled East to New York to study ballet at the School of American Ballet. However, while pursuing and advancing her dance career at a young age, she branched into acting.
However, besides her dance career, Moss was a child actor, debuting on-screen as an actor at 8. Since making her acting debut in 1990, Moss has starred in several film, television, West End, and Broadway plays. With a focus on her small screen roles, these are Elizabeth Moss’ best television performances.
Picket Fences (1992–1995)
1992 was an exceptionally busy year for the 10-year-old Elizabeth Moss. She appeared in four productions on television, including a recurring role on the CBS family drama Picket Fences. However, Moss only appeared in 7 episodes as Cynthia Parks across 3 of the series’ 4 seasons.
Escape to Witch Mountain (1995)
Elizabeth Moss played one of the lead characters in the ABC made-for-television fantasy adventure film Escape to Witch Mountain (1995). It was ABC’s remake of the original theatrical 1975 film, which is based on Alexander Key‘s 1968 novel of the same name. Moss played Anna, one of the twins who got separated after arriving on Earth. It was one of Moss’ earliest performances that helped pave the way for her breakout role.
The West Wing (1999–2006)
The West Wing was Elizabeth Moss’ breakout role. It was an NBC serial political drama set primarily in the West Wing of the White House. Although cast in a recurring role as Zoey Bartlet, the youngest daughter of President Josiah “Jed” Bartlet (Martin Sheen), Moss left an impression in the hearts of critics and audiences. However, in season 4, the show’s creator, Aaron Sorkin, gave her character more screen time and focus. With the season receiving one of the highest rankings, according to the Nielsen ratings, Moss became a more popular face to television audiences – improving her overall career.
Mad Men (2007–2015)
Elizabeth Moss was the female lead in AMC’s period drama Mad Men. The character is introduced as Don Draper’s (Jon Hamm) secretary, Peggy Olson, in the first episode of the series (“Smoke Gets in Your Eyes”). Peggy’s rise from secretary to Draper’s protégé and being a copywriter with her own office. Peggy leaves Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce (SCDP) to Cutler, Gleason, and Chaough after feeling unappreciated at SCDP. Besides Don Draper, Moss’ Peggy Olson appeared in more episodes than any other character. Moss appeared in all 7 seasons, in a total of 88 episodes. For her performance, she was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama at the Golden Globe Awards and severally for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards.
The Handmaid’s Tale (2017–Present)
After Mad Men, Elizabeth Moss’ next major television role was playing June Osborne in Hulu’s dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale. Cast as the lead character, the series premiered on April 26, 2017. Besides playing the lead character, Moss also executive-produced the show. June Osborne’s marriage to Luke Bankole (O-T Fagbenle) is considered adulterous, and their daughter, Hannah Bankole (Jordana Blake) illegitimate, is deemed illegitimate after being captured by armed men and brought into Gilead.
Examined and considered fertile, June Osborne becomes the Handmaid to Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and later to Commander Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford). Moss’ performance has not gone without notice and recognition. Besides Mad Men, her performance in The Handmaid’s Tale is among her highest-nominated television roles. Moss has been nominated at the BAFTA Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, SAG Awards, and Critics Choice Awards.
Shining Girls (2022)
With her stellar performance on The Handmaid‘s Tale, it’s unsurprising she landed the lead role on the Apple TV+ thriller Shining Girls. Moss plays the fictional Chicago Sun-Times archivist, Kirby Mazrachi. After being a victim of a brutal attack several years ago, she joins forces with reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to unmask her attacker. Shining Girls is Elizabeth Moss’ most recent credit in television.
Follow Us