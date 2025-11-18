Creative Contribution To Bird Nest Construction, A Video Of These Cat Owners Donating Fur That Went Viral

Casper and Teddie are two beautiful Persian cats from England. They are very successful on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, and it’s not hard to see why. They are absolutely adorable!
One video in particular piqued people’s interest, garnering over 1.2 million likes on Instagram alone. In the video, Dave, Teddie and Casper’s human father, is seen hanging a basket of their excess hair for the birds, so that they can use the fur to build their nests. Birds are known for gathering animal hair since it makes a soft, warm cushioning for eggs and baby birds.
Meet two majestic Persian cats: Teddie, a ginger, and Casper, a white cat, who donated their fur for the birds
Bored Panda reached out to the cats’ owners, who told us more about their characters.
“We adopted them both when they were 7 months old from families that couldn’t look after them anymore. Teddie is the most laid-back cat ever and demands picky-ups 24/7, whereas Casper prefers to sit on your lap when he wants,” wrote Gill and Dave.
Teddie and Casper live with their human parents – Gill and Dave
We were curious to know the inspiration behind hanging a basket of Teddie and Casper’s extra fur next to the bird feeder and what motivated them to contribute to the birds’ nesting materials in this unique way.
They wrote: “We get so much fur from them that we used to hang their fur on the fence, but it just blew away, so the suet cage was ideal for hanging their fur in.”
In 2016, the owners decided to share their cats’ antics with the world through Instagram
The fluffy cat content was well received, and their account now has over 248K followers
The couple also shared how both Teddie and Casper react to the presence of the bird feeder and the birds utilizing their fur for nest-building.
“They like to sit and watch the birds taking the fur and chatter endlessly at them, but they don’t attempt to catch the birds,” responded Gill and Dave.
Recently, after deshedding the cats, a video where Dave is seen hanging a basket of cats’ hair for birds to use in building their nests went viral
We asked the owners to describe the process of collecting and preparing the fur from Teddie and Casper for the birds. They shared: “As we don’t bathe T&C or use any chemicals on their fur, we thought after a grooming session, it would be a good idea to share their fur so the birds can have a nice warm nest. It doesn’t take much grooming to fill the cage either!”
The birds loved it, and so did the people on the internet. Here is what they had to say:
Lastly, we were wondering if the couple has received any feedback or reactions from the neighbors or the local community regarding their thoughtful gesture.
Gill and Dave wrote: “Our neighbors haven’t commented, but we’ve had a lot of lovely comments on social media that it’s a good idea, and a number of our followers have said that they either do this or are going to do this and have sent us pics. Of course, we’ve had negative comments not to hang their fur out, but birds must gather fur in the wild, so we don’t see a problem with it and will be doing it again this year.”
