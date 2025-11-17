Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Advice For Restlessness On Long Airplane Flights? (Closed)

by

Going to Australia soon and need advice!

#1

This might not be for everyone, and for some people it SHOULDN’T.
But I like a nice little buzz on a flight.
Couple of drinks at the airport.

Now I’m a good drinker, so always super nice to the air stewards, keep to myself, watching what I’ve downloaded onto my tablet and will just watch with my headphones in, read a book, and nap.

So have fun, have a glass of wine.
Also there is no point in getting stressed. We are all trying to get to the same place. Just relax, but have a couple of bottles of water and a snack in case of delays and you are on the plane.

Plan ahead.

#2

Hi! I’m used to taking super long flights from Texas, USA all the way to Chennai, India. It’s like a 16 hr + more flight every year so here are some tips:

-Get to the airport early so you can just relax during the wait times
-If you get restless while boarding, make sure you keep all your important documents in a small but accessible bag to reach easily

I think it would help to answer if you mentioned what exactly you need advice for about

#3

i live in America and i have relatives in india. so yeah whenever my folks at home decide to meet them, we have to go on a pretty long flight.

I usually watch whatever’s on the flight entertainment. the only things that interest me is Into the spiderverse and those 5 same episodes of Brooklyn 99

but too many screens and watching stuff over and over is not good for you so u gotta do other stuff too. I tried to gather up a list of stuff you could do.

– sleep. this is good for you, and makes your flight seem a little shorter

– if you are travelling with friends/family, then talk to them or play games with them.

– draw/ write. even if you aren’t that good at it.

– get up and walk around the aisles. ofc don’t hog them, but once in a while won’t hurt

– try to bring some activities, such as an activity book or board games, in your carry on bags

thats all i could come up with for now. have a safe and happy travel :DDDDD

#4

A neck pillow and ear plugs.

#5

In-flight entertainment

Stuff to help you sleep

Hydration hydration hydration (sit where you have easy aisle access tho)

#6

I rarely use my phone, but on planes I open pixel art and spend time doing that, it takes some time out of the flight, also trying to listen to songs might help.

#7

Bring a tablet if you have one, and try to download games that don’t require internet. I’ve built so much stuff in Minecraft on long flights. Taking a walk up and down the aisle helps a lot too (don’t block the path for the flight attendants though), and if you’re traveling with a small child, if you carry them as you walk up and down, you might get some perks (source: my dad did that with me when I was a baby and they gave baby me a ton of free snacks and stuff that my mom ate)

