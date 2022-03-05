Peacemaker vs. Punisher: Who Wins?

Finding characters to pit against one another that aren’t super-powered isn’t always as easy as it might sound since, in the comics, a lot of those that don’t have powers aren’t considered capable of taking on a lot of the super-powered individuals unless they have a seriously special skill set and weapons that can neutralize any advantage. Even then, it would appear that the writers are, sometimes, bound to give the benefit of doubt to the non-powered characters and give them the ability to overcome the super-powered individuals with a bit of luck and a few gadgets that might thicken their plot armor. But when it comes down to characters that have no powers, it’s interesting to see what sets one individual apart from another. Pitting the Punisher against Peacemaker is a tale that might come close to what was seen in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad when Peacemaker and Bloodsport were put together. While the two didn’t assault each other until their final encounter, Bloodsport is the kind of threat that might be equal to the Punisher, which makes it easy to compare the two.
But the tale of the tape in this case with Peacemaker and the Punisher is one that a lot of people would no doubt cause a lot of people to lean one way or the other since DC fans might want to state that Peacemaker would wipe the floor with Frank Castle, while Marvel fans might want to state that the Punisher would give Peacemaker one of his most meaningful losses. The truth is that both men are highly skilled and wouldn’t make this fight easy to call since Peacemaker does have an edge when it comes to certain elements of the fight, while the Punisher can claim victory in other areas. They’re both highly skilled, highly trained, and can ignore a great deal of pain that would put the average person down for the count.
Where it starts to deviate is the fact that while Peacemaker does have a few advanced and very impressive devices to call upon, Frank is the type that can get his hands on a large number of weapons that aren’t as advanced but get the job done. It’s true that Peacemaker’s different helmets can give him an edge in this fight, and that his strength, agility, durability, and stamina are impressive. But Frank manages to work with what he has rather well and isn’t all about the superior technology that Peacemaker deals with. Arguably, Peacemaker would be able to get one over on the Punisher with his different helmets and weapons, but his look might actually throw Frank off for a split second and little more. When talking about hand-to-hand combat though, Frank would take the fight by a slim margin since while Peacemaker is just as skilled, he’s often conflicted about one thing or another since he’s doing what he does, so he says, in the name of peace. Frank doesn’t have that hang-up, since he’s all about living up to the name he’s taken, but he’s not so zealous about it that he allows the idea to mess with his mission or leave him conflicted in any way.
As far as overall combat goes, from a distance and up close, Frank would take the overall edge since he’s incredibly focused and doesn’t allow anything to keep him from locking on and then taking down his target. Peacemaker is, for better or worse, a conflicted character, and at times can be a little unsteady when it comes to his mental state. As it was seen in the first season on HBO Max, Peacemaker isn’t the worst of the worst, and he’s definitely not the best of heroes, but he’s someone that has a purpose and wants to stick to it, no matter that his purpose often puts him at odds with many other characters in the DC universe. The Punisher isn’t exactly celebrated by a lot of characters in the Marvel universe, but he doesn’t really care. The only person he’s ever shown a great deal of respect for is Captain America, but even then he hasn’t allowed this to stifle his ability to deal out the punishment that he feels the villains deserve.
When it comes down to it, the Punisher is the type of individual that’s out to live up to his name and does so far more often than Peacemaker. This fight would be a slim victory for the Punisher, but it would still come down to his determined and dogged approach to the missions he sets for himself. Peacemaker would put up a great fight and no doubt challenge Frank from start to finish, since the two of them are in peak physical condition and know how to fight. But Frank would win, likely because whatever conflicts he deals with wouldn’t be allowed to keep him from finishing the fight.