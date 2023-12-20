Top 5 TV Shows Paul Feig Has Directed

Over the years, Paul Feig has successfully combined a career as a filmmaker, actor, and comedian. He has also collaborated with several screenwriters on film and television scripts. As a filmmaker, Feig has often collaborated with actress Melissa McCarthy, whose first Academy Awards nomination came from her performance in Paul Feig’s 2011 comedy Bridesmaids. Although Feig continued directing several female-led film comedies, the post examines his directorial work in television.
Known for creating the teen comedy-drama Freaks and Geeks for NBC, Feig only directed its last episode (unaired) before it was canceled. Feig has also directed one or two episodes in popular, successful TV shows like Undeclared (2001), 30 Rock (2007), Mad Men (2007), and Parks and Recreation (2009). For more on his contribution to the small screen, these are Paul Feig’s top 5 directed TV shows.
Arrested Development (2004–2005) – 7 Episodes
Paul Feig was one of the directors hired to work on episodes of the American TV sitcom Arrested Development. Joining the production in its first season (while still under Fox), Feig was the sixth director (by order of released episodes) hired to work in the series. Feig’s first directed episode of Arrested Development was episode 20 (“Whistler’s Mother”). His next directed episode was the season finale (“Let Them Eat Cake”). In Arrested Development season 2, Feig directed 3 of the 18 episodes of that season. He returned to direct the first episode of season 3 (“The Cabin Show”), with his last directed episode being season 3, episode 6 (“The Ocean Walker”). With Arrested Development canceled by Fox after season 3, Paul Feig didn’t return to direct any episode in seasons 4 and 5 after it was picked up by Netflix.
Weeds (2005–2007) – 3 Episodes
Director Paul Feig’s next television project was Showtime’s dark comedy-drama Weeds. Like in Arrested Development, Feig joined the production team in the first season. Feig’s first directed episode was the season’s penultimate episode (“The Punishment Lighter”), written by Matthew Salsberg. The episode originally aired on October 3, 2005. Feig didn’t return to work in season 2. However, he directed 2 (“He Taught Me How To Drive By” and “Risk”) of season 3’s 15 episodes. Weeds, a two-time Emmy winner, went on to have 8 seasons, with its finale aired on September 16, 2012.
The Office (2005–2011) – 15 Episodes
The NBC mockumentary sitcom series The Office has been Paul Feig’s longest-directed project in television. Feig directed 15 of The Office 201 episodes. Paul Feig joined the series in season 2 and directed Michael Schur‘s episode 3 (“Office Olympics”) screenplay. He proceeded to direct 4 of the season’s 22 episodes. Feig didn’t return for season 3 because of scheduling conflicts but resumed work in season 4. His first directed episode was “Survivor Man” (episode 11), written by Steve Carell. Besides directing episode 13 (“Dinner Party”), Feig also directed the two-part, hour-long season finale (“Goodbye, Toby”). Paul Feig also directed the two-part, hour-long first episode (“Weight Loss”) of season 5. Feig directed several other seasons 6 and 7 episodes, before leaving The Office.
Nurse Jackie (2009–2010) – 10 Episodes
Paul Feig worked on another Showtime TV show from 2009 to 2010. Throughout this period, Feig directed 10 of Nurse Jackie‘s episodes. Joining in season 1, Feig directed 2 consecutive episodes, 9 and 10 (“Nosebleed” and “Ring Finger”). Besides directing the first episode of season 2 (“Comfort Food”), Paul Feig directed 8 of the season’s 12 episodes, including its finale. However, seasons 1 and 2 were the only seasons Paul Feig was attached to the show. According to Rotten Tomatoes ratings, these two seasons were the show’s third and fourth highest-rated seasons, with ratings of 89% and 83%, respectively.
Welcome to Flatch (2022) – 5 Episodes
The Fox mockumentary sitcom Welcome to Flatch has been Paul Feig’s last directorial work in television. The show was based on the British series This Country, created by English actor-writer siblings Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper. Its Hollywood adaptation, Welcome to Flatch, was developed by screenwriter and producer Jenny Bicks. Paul Feig was attached to the project early on, directing the series’ pilot, which aired on March 17, 2022. Besides the pilot episode, Feig also directed season 1, episodes 2 and 3 (“Jesus Take The Wheel” and “Dance It Out”) of Welcome to Flatch. Paul Feig returned as director in season 2, directing the first and second episodes (“Welcome to (Barb) Flatch” and “Blackout”) before the show was canceled after the second season.
