Hey Pandas, What Are The Scariest 2 Sentence Horror Stories You Can Create? (Closed)

It has to be 2 or less sentences. Also, it has to be your own story, not one you found online.
#1
ah, glad im safe and home alone!
“no you aren’t,” said the knife man.
ok ok heres an actual one lol
my daughter doesn’t stop crying and screaming in the night.
i went to her grave to ask her to stop, but it doesn’t help.
#2
The old family photo always brought back fond memories. That was until one day, when i realized there was another face in the background.
#3
Man, I shouldn’t have eaten my friend. Although it was her fault she looked so tasty, I mean who could resist eating her.
#4
i look in the fridge, craving feta cheese. someone had eaten it all.
#5
My family continues to complain about dinner, they said it was to tender, now its too chewy. This time ill find someone not too muscular and not too big, and they will see all that i do to put food on the table.
#6
She admired her reflection in the mirror, her new dress fitting perfectly.
It was only when the reflection blinked that she realized it wasn’t her own.
#7
The banshee’s wails went unnoticed by the sleeping family of four until only three people woke in the morning. Then they realized what they heard last night was uttered by a banshee.
