Hey Pandas, What’s One Trend From Your Teenage Years That You Secretly Miss?

Most of us had those fashion or pop culture trends that defined our teenage years. What’s one trend you secretly miss and wish would make a comeback?
#1
Not filming everything for social media. As there was no social media. Our dumb shenanigans are in people’s memories only
#2
Hanging out at the mall. I was teen in the 80s, large indoor malls were a great place to get together with friends. Our parents could drop us off in the morning and we’d hang all day, eat at the food court, and go to a movie or two. Nobody worried about getting shot or kidnapped.
#3
I’d have to say Glam Rock (in the UK, 1970s). T-Rex, Bowie, Roxy Music, Slade, Mud… the list goes on. Happy days. Yeah, some of it was cheesy, but mostly it’s stood the test of time and figures large in the Classic Rock genre today. Oh, and it also gave rise to the Rocky Horror Show, so there’s that too.
#4
2000s, cargo pants, large hoop earrings and big sunglasses
#5
Summer vacations off
#6
Real menus!! I’m from a generation that didn’t have cell phones. I don’t like being on my phone during dinner because I enjoy time with my husband and daughter. Having to QR a code and spend 15 minutes looking at it, at my phone, I’m too annoyed to want to stay there.
#7
Low rise jeans. They were more comfortable to me.
#8
Discos…….those were the days.
#9
sanity in our politics.
#10
Not a god d**n thing. I’m quite happy those years are a distant memory
#11
You could distinguish who was a man and who was a woman by appearance.
