18 Oddly Satisfying Kinetic Sculptures By Ivan Black

Ivan Black is a British artist with 20 years of experience in creating mesmerizing kinetic sculptures.
His work reflects a fascination and kinship with the mathematical patterns found everywhere in nature e.g. waves, leaves, shells, the human form etc. Tending towards the minimalism in design, his work reveals how order silently governs our seemingly disorderly world.
Square Wave, his latest piece, is a unique piece of kinetic design inspired by the Fibonacci sequence, the basic structure that is the make up of every living thing. This sculpture morphs and creates stunning optical illusions while it spins.
A smaller version of Square Wave was launched on Kickstarter in partnership with the Italian design studio Atellani and was fully funded in less than 7 hours.
Square Wave
Nebula Ellipse
3 Cubes
Cascade
Octave
Black Ellipse
Helix
Nautilus
New Wave
The Cube
Hex
Eclipse
Shell
Vee Wave
Flux
Wild Ellipse
Loop Wave
Blue Rectangles
