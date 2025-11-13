18 Oddly Satisfying Kinetic Sculptures By Ivan Black

Ivan Black is a British artist with 20 years of experience in creating mesmerizing kinetic sculptures.

His work reflects a fascination and kinship with the mathematical patterns found everywhere in nature e.g. waves, leaves, shells, the human form etc. Tending towards the minimalism in design, his work reveals how order silently governs our seemingly disorderly world.

Square Wave, his latest piece, is a unique piece of kinetic design inspired by the Fibonacci sequence, the basic structure that is the make up of every living thing. This sculpture morphs and creates stunning optical illusions while it spins.

A smaller version of Square Wave was launched on Kickstarter in partnership with the Italian design studio Atellani and was fully funded in less than 7 hours.

Image credits: Ivan Black

Square Wave

Image credits: Ivan Black

Nebula Ellipse

Image credits: Ivan Black

3 Cubes

Image credits: Ivan Black

Cascade

Octave

Image credits: Ivan Black

Black Ellipse

Image credits: Ivan Black

Helix

Nautilus

Image credits: Ivan Black

New Wave

The Cube

Hex

Eclipse

Shell

Image credits: Ivan Black

Vee Wave

Image credits: Ivan Black

Flux

Wild Ellipse

Loop Wave

Blue Rectangles

