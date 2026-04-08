“Are You Really That Smart?”: Try To Pass This 38-Question General Knowledge Quiz

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This 38-question trivia challenge is about to put your memory and logic to the test. Every question gives you just two possible answers, so trust your knowledge and go with your instincts. 🧠

From world history and geography to science breakthroughs, famous literature, and iconic art, this quiz has a bit of everything…Could you answer these? 👇

💡Was the first Star Wars movie released in the 1970s or the 1980s?

💡Which sea has no coastline?

💡Who really painted The Last Supper?

Whether you’re a trivia lover or just looking for a quick brain workout, this general knowledge quiz is about to challenge what you think you know. Let’s see how many you can score out of 38. 👀

Missed the last 50-50 quiz? Check it out here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Are You Really That Smart?”: Try To Pass This 38-Question General Knowledge Quiz

Image credits: cottonbro studio

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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