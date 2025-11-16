Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Way To Tell Someone You Love Them? (Closed)

by

I like indirect lists, but if pickup lines, hugs, travel, or cooking is your favorite way, go ahead and share! We all need a little love.

#1

I cook for them or bring snacks they mentioned

#2

1. Gosh, I hope your not mad. Look at 4.
2. This is really hard to say, so look at 8
3. I dont really know how to say this, so look at 5
4. Oh man, i messed up. look at 13.
5. I need to tell you that…look at 10
6. I promise this is the last time, look at 11.
7. I love you
8. Sorry, I meant 12.
9. Agh, this is like aaaah! look at 3 pls
10. Oops, I meant 6.
11. Okay, here it is. Look at 7.
12.I have a big secret…look at 14
13. Your totally mad…look at 2
14. Oops oops oops look at 9

#3

I do little things to show I care. Like picking up a Rese’s peanut butter cup for you while I am at the store because I know that is your fave. Small things like that. But mainly just by saying “I love you”.

#4

I’m autistic so I do some weird things but

1. I give them a nose boop
2. I jump and hug them knocking them to the ground and hugging them, I call it a hug attack
3. I do a lot of things for them
4. I give them gifts
5. This is the most shocking one, but, I just say “I love you” ……… Autistic people can show love normally to, don’t think we can’t

#5

i use them as a pillow.

#6

I actually make a little bag of treats, and I put a cheesy love poem that I wrote myself, and I make a bracelet and I write the name of my crush on the bag, and I give it to them, and they usually say thank you for the gift.

#7

I fancy you

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
