35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

by

Looking for a place you could call home? Then you came to the right place. Well, at least for some laughs. Welcome to a world where real estate photos go a bit crazy.

When you’re on a search for your next cozy dwelling, those property pics play a crucial role. They’re your first look at what could be your future residence. But here’s the catch: not all real estate agents are photography pros. Honestly, some seem to have missed the memo entirely. Thanks to the X page “Bad Realty Photos”, we’ve gathered the most mind-boggling and cringe-worthy examples of real listings found on the internet. From decor choices that make you question reality to some real creepy stuff, the page celebrates “low standards and a lack of attention to detail”.

Keep scrolling to see some of the weirdest real estate photos ever. And feel free to let us know which ones you find the quirkiest by leaving a comment or giving them an upvote!

More info: twitter.com | Instagram | terriblerealestateagentphotos.com | Facebook

#1

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#2

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#3

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#4

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#5

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#6

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#7

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#8

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#9

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#10

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#11

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#12

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#13

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#14

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#15

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#16

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#17

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#18

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#19

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#20

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#21

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#22

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#23

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#24

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#25

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#26

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#27

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#28

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#29

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#30

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#31

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#32

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#33

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#34

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#35

35 Hilariously Bad Photos Taken By Real Estate Agents

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Travel The World To Photograph The Parallel Worlds Of Puddles With My Smartphone
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Does The Arrested Development Pilot Hold Up Nearly 20 Years Later?
3 min read
Mar, 6, 2022
I Create Impressive Makeup Looks Inspired By Art And Films
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Fake Black Trump Supporter On Twitter Forgets To Crop Out Google Search For His Profile Pic, And It’s Cracking People Up
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, When Did You Realize It Was Time To End A Friendship? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Say Yes to the Dress Season 15 Premiere Looks Back at Best Moments
3 min read
Feb, 25, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.