Hey Pandas, What’s Something Weird A Stranger Has Asked Or Told You? (Closed)

#1
i was going for a walk (by myself) today, and some rando on a bike came up to me and said that maybe i went to his old school, i said that i didnt think that i did, cuz he looked like 5 or so years older than me, he asked my age and i didnt tell him, then he asked if i was okay, he must of realised that i was getting kinda nervous, and he reassured me that he wasnt gonna hurt me (which i already knew he wouldnt) and so i was like yea im ok, and then he rode off, but while he rode off, he yelled back at me and asked me if i had something wrong and gestured to his head (so he basically asked if i have any type of mental illness, which i dont think i do) i said no, but he kept on asking. eventually, he left, but i noticed that he was speaking to himself as he did so. it was such a weird conversation.
anyways, im that weird that a random stranger thought i had a mental illness after speaking to me for like 30 seconds. yay.
#2
I just love it when I’m chilling and then a child, probably 10, comes up to me and asks oif my name is Steven. His friend Steven who is also his age. I am not 10, nor do I look 10.
I’m also not a guy.
#3
I’m in grade 6 (yes I’m young deal with it) and we were having an art class in the high school building (my school is prep to 12). My friend had to go to the bathroom so he went out and a big kid (like grade 11 or something) said to him “hey kid do you have the n word pass?” He said no. “You have it now”
#4
This is a second response because I just remembered it after my first post.
For some quick details, I work at Sonic. For those that don’t know what Sonic is, it’s a drive in. At the time of this story, I was a carhop and had to give the customers their orders. Now the story…
I was doing my job as usual when I come up to a car and he points to the passenger side. Now this wouldn’t be weird if there was someone sitting there that he wanted me to give the food to. It happens a lot where the passenger takes the food instead of the driver. But there was no one sitting there. And the windows didn’t work either so I had to open the door and put the food on the seat. And then repeat this process for giving him his change.
I was freaked out because this had never happened before and I was still pretty new there. Thankfully I have not seem him since.
