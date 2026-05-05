39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

by

Daniel Mok, the artist behind The Mokumentary, builds his comics around awkward interactions, overthinking spirals, and those small, slightly uncomfortable truths that feel oddly familiar. His style is minimal, but the ideas are sharp, often landing somewhere between humor and quiet observation rather than going for an obvious punchline.

Mok works as a copywriter and storyteller, and that background shows in how tightly constructed his ideas are, often balancing humor with a more reflective or even slightly dark undertone. There’s a subtle rhythm to how his comics unfold, simple setups that shift just enough to feel personal. Instead of exaggerating reality, he leans into it, which is exactly what makes these comics so addictive.

Scroll down to explore the latest batch, and don’t be surprised if you find yourself thinking, “why is this so accurate?”

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#1

39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

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39 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Perfectly Capture Life’s Little Moments

Image source: themokumentary

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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