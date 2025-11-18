26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

by

Meet Sonia Yeo, a Singapore-based artist who has been creating comics for quite some time now. Her cartoons draw inspiration from real-life events involving animals. She created Corgiyolk, a collection of heartwarming comics, in the hope that it brings smiles to people’s faces. The comic revolves around a lovable corgi character that appreciates the beauty in all animals, whether big or small.

“With every animal Corgi encounters, we can find lessons in personal growth, self-love, and encouragement for those moments when you feel overwhelmed or inadequate. Through these comics, I hope to help you appreciate nature and the animals we share our lives with,” the artist shared with Bored Panda.

Scroll down for some Corgiyolk comics!

More info: Instagram | corgiyolk.com | Facebook | twitter.com | tiktok.com | patreon.com

#1

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#2

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#3

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#4

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#5

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#6

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#7

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#8

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#9

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#10

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#11

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#12

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#13

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#14

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#15

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#16

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#17

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#18

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#19

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#20

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#21

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#22

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#23

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#24

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#25

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

#26

26 Wholesome Comics By Sonia Yeo, Starring A Playful Corgi And Its Furry Companions

Image source: corgiyolk

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Mindy Project
The Mindy Project Season 4 Episode 4 Review: “The B*tch Is Back”
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2015
“Once Upon A Time” Is Finally Coming To A Close
3 min read
Feb, 8, 2018
Let’s Celebrate Ninja Day By Posting Pics Of Turtles And Tortoises (61 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show Me A Sign You Completely Misunderstood When Traveling (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Boys: “Here Comes a Candle to Light You…” Recap
3 min read
Jul, 2, 2022
30 Pictures That Show Americans Freaking Out Over The ‘Gas Shortage’ They Pretty Much Created By Themselves
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.