50 Nostalgia-Instilling Posts For Kids Of The ’80s, ’90s And ’00s

There’s nothing like a good blast from the past. There was a time when technology had not taken over yet and we’d spend most of our days outside, playing until the street lights came on. Then we’d come back home, listen to cassettes, and watch our favorite movies on videotapes. There’s nostalgia in reminiscing about how things used to be, and that’s exactly what we’re here to do – rekindle those memories.

The Twitter account ‘I Love Nostalgia‘ brings back the golden eras – the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and even the ’00s. Whether you lived through those times or have only heard stories from your elders, the posts in this account will feel strangely familiar. Remember to upvote the ones that make you yearn to hop on a time machine the most.

#1 Back In 1975, ‘The Muppet Show’ Predicted What Most Women Would Look Like In 2023

Image source: il0venostalgia

#2 Hosewater™

Image source: il0venostalgia

#3 Besty Days Ever

Image source: il0venostalgia

#4 Only People Of A Certain Age Know Why These Two Are Related

Image source: il0venostalgia

#5 I’m This Old

Image source: il0venostalgia

#6 If You Know What These Are You’re Totally Cool And Ace And… Old

Image source: il0venostalgia

#7 Of Course It’s Encased In Glass, It’s A Priceless Masterpiece

Image source: il0venostalgia

#8 Are You This Old?

Image source: il0venostalgia

#9

Image source: il0venostalgia

#10 Ouch

Image source: il0venostalgia

#11 How You Found Your Friends In The 80s

Image source: il0venostalgia

#12 Most Young People Don’t Know What This Mechanical Device Is

Image source: il0venostalgia

#13 If You Remember This You’re Awesome Yet Bloody Old

Image source: il0venostalgia

#14 I’m This Old And Still Alive

Image source: il0venostalgia

#15 Saturday Morning Cartoons

Image source: il0venostalgia

#16 I’m This Old

Image source: il0venostalgia

#17 I’m This Old

Image source: il0venostalgia

#18 Feeling Stressed? Put Your Electronic Devices Away And Just Get These Rings Sorted Out. Take Your Time

Image source: il0venostalgia

#19

Image source: il0venostalgia

#20 This How It Was Done Kids

Image source: il0venostalgia

#21 I’m Either Seeing A Scene From Ghostbusters Or 1980s Google

Image source: il0venostalgia

#22 If You Know What These Are You’re Old As Dirt

Image source: il0venostalgia

#23 I’m This Old

Image source: il0venostalgia

#24 Lose One Piece And You’re Screwed

Image source: il0venostalgia

#25 If You Know What This Is You Had An Awesome Childhood

Image source: il0venostalgia

#26 Can You Smell The Crayons?

Image source: il0venostalgia

#27 Do You Recognize This Living Room?

Image source: il0venostalgia

#28 Watch Your Fingers

Image source: il0venostalgia

#29

Image source: il0venostalgia

#30 My First Record Player

Image source: il0venostalgia

#31 They Don’t Make ‘Em As Strong As This Anymore

Image source: il0venostalgia

#32 Today They Wear A Helmet, In The 70s You Wore Brown Corduroy Trousers

Image source: il0venostalgia

#33 Who Remembers ‘Big’ Slides? Health And Safety Would Never Allow These Again

Image source: il0venostalgia

#34 I’m This Old

Image source: il0venostalgia

#35 Wake Up, It’s 1983

Image source: il0venostalgia

#36 One Day You Went For Your Very Last Bike Ride With Your Friends And Didn’t Even Know It

Image source: il0venostalgia

#37 I’m This Old

Image source: il0venostalgia

#38 Dear Millennials And Gen Z, Take A Seat… Lots Of Love Gen X

Image source: il0venostalgia

#39 Admit You’re Old

Image source: il0venostalgia

#40 This Came Out In 1979

Image source: il0venostalgia

#41 Memories Of School

Image source: il0venostalgia

#42 I Finally Did It

Image source: il0venostalgia

#43 This Is True

Image source: il0venostalgia

#44 Remember These?

Image source: il0venostalgia

#45 If You Know What This Is You’re As Old As Me And That’s Old As Dirt

Image source: il0venostalgia

#46 Works Only If You Shake And Tap It

Image source: il0venostalgia

#47 Being ’80s Cool With This Bad Boy Pen With A Digital Clock

Image source: il0venostalgia

#48 I’m This Old

Image source: il0venostalgia

#49 Even Now Aged 50, As A Man, I’ll Admit I Still Don’t Know What These Strange Things Are In A Hair Salon!

Image source: il0venostalgia

#50 Which Ones Did You Have?

Image source: il0venostalgia

Patrick Penrose
