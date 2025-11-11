Perfectly Composed Architectural Shots By Dirk Bakker Will Give You An Eye-Gasm

by

PhotoGraphic. This is how Dirk Bakker, an Amsterdam-based photographer better known as @macenzo, describes his perfectly composed architectural images.  With a background in graphic design, Dirk’s work is strongly influenced by his love for lines, patterns, and shapes, and he constructs these elements into one “graphic artwork” afterwards.

Strolling through his Instagram gallery, one might think those images are just too good to be true. “It’s no secret, I edit my pictures till I reach satisfaction,” Dirk told Bored Panda. “For me, a picture is like a graphic design assignment – I edit or manipulate it until I find an interesting, exciting, and balanced image.” He also loves to create his own constructions and he enjoys the power of repetition that creates interesting patterns – as he says himself, in the end it’s all about playing with graphical elements.

However, Dirk’s pictures take more than just a unique eye for patterns, textures, and lines – they also take time and patience to find a perfect perspective. “Sometimes the first shot is the best,’ says Dirk. ‘And sometimes I really need to take a lot to find a usable one. Some subjects can also be used several times, e.g. a close up, a straight up or far away shot – all this gives a different result.” As a true Dutchman, Dirk enjoys “photo-cycling” not only in his hometown of Amsterdam and many different cities and countries that he is invited to visit, but also for his SeeMyCity projects (a travel-photography initiative that he helped to co-found).

From simply beautiful pieces of pavement to mind-blowing staircases, from eye-pleasing facades to majestic bridges, Dirk Bakker presents you with the beauty of our everyday surroundings.

More info: Instagram | macenzo.nl | Facebook

#1 ContainerCity

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#2 Embrace You

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#3 Every Step You Take

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#4 GreenHouse

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#5 SkyLines

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#6 Liv’in Color

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#7 Two Of A Kind

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#8 Up You Go

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#9 2 pRoof

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#10 Round In Circles

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#11 Riding The Wave

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#12 DiscoveRED

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#13 Red, Yellow And Blue

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#14 Red Wave

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#15 Shake It Up!

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#16 Balcony Fiësta

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#17 Down On The Street

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#18 Double Vision

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#19 anecDOTes

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#20 Under The Dome

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#21 City Waves

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#22 HouseParty!

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#23 Moving In

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#24 The Wave In Almere

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#25 Flip Over

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#26 Liv’in Color

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#27 Shape Of Shades

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#28 Sky Of Tiles

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#29 Slick As A Brick

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#30 Kiss In The Sky

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#31 Waves In The City

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#32 9Combine

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#33 Miles Of Tiles

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#34 Amsterdam

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#35 aRound Four

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#36 Cllllllllosed

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#37 Colors for her. Love always

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#38 Dunes In The City

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#39 Fish&Bikes

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#40 Living Around

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#41 SpaceStation

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#42 Surround Me

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#43 Take A Bite

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#44 Elevator City

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#45 Get Over It

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#46 Standing Strong

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#47 Being refleXXted

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#48 I Saw Her Walking

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#49 Looking Down

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#50 Open Windows

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#51 RembrandtHouse

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#52 Getting Higher

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#53 Line It Up

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#54 Live In Full Color

Image source: Dirk Bakker

#55 Turn Inside

Image source: Dirk Bakker

