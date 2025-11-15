I Illustrated My Random Thoughts That Will Hopefully Cheer You Up (30 New Pics)

by

Hello! I started creating comics in late 2020 as a way to keep improving my art skills and to also be able to entertain people with my art and my kind of humor, and not to mention, to keep myself from getting bored. 

So, I finally got to work on a couple more comics to add to my collection here on Bored Panda. So sit back, grab a bag of chips and a drink, or even some pizza if you want, and read away. Enjoy!

More info: twitter.com | Instagram | gramhir.com

#1 It’s Dark In Here

#2 Self-Control

#3 Renaming Animals Part Iv

#4 Change Is Inedible

#5 Parakeet

#6 Hey There, Handsome

#7 Problems

#8 Mimi Goes Shopping

#9 Imaginary GF

#10 The Tingly Feeling

#11 Fun Facts With Mimi

#12 Renaming Animals Part III

#13 Koi-Koi Says

#14 Baby, It’s Cold Outside

#15 Lazy Is A Strong Word, Mate

#16 I Am Fluent In Silence

#17 3 Am Mood Be Like

#18 Marvin The Seagull

#19 I Would Like Coffee Please

#20 The Gentoo Penguins

#21 Koi-Koi Is Back

#22 Home Is

#23 Three Words

#24 You Are A Beautiful Pineapple

#25 Say Hello To Derpy Axolotl

#26 Congratulations! You Have Pleased Mimi

#27 Love Can Be Strong, But

#28 A Person Who Disturbs You Loves You

#29 Jokes About How Hot You Truly Are

#30 Be Like The Blue Whale

