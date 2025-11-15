Hey Pandas, What Is The Funniest Thing You Have Ever Seen Your Pet Do? (Closed)

Pets do a lot of weird things that we humans just don’t understand, and that is one of the funniest things in the world.
#1
My dog’s bowl is right next to the sofa. So when he wants to drink some water, in the middle of a nap, he tries to reach the bowl without jumping off the couch. It usually ends up with him falling down.
#2
Whine while looking at my mom, and when my mom looks at my dog, she stops whining. My mom looks away, and my dog starts whining again. It goes on for a long time.
