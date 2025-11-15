Hey Pandas, Any Suggestions For Going Into High School? (Closed)

I’m in 8th grade and I don’t know what to expect in high school, anything I should be worried about?
Do things that are out of your comfort zone! Go to the football games with your new friends! (I dont give a crap about football but we just went for the snacks and fun :P) Get involved in your school’s activities!
Stay on top of your work, write things down, etc.- be organized!!!
1. If you don’t know where a class is just ask a teacher.
2. If you want a good spot in the lunch line, speedwalk. (Unless you don’t really care/have a lunch box).
If you have an assignment coming up soon and you haven’t started it yet, just turn in a different thing (like a book report or something). When they ask, just say that it’s an accident and you mixed it up, so you would have turned it in on time if it weren’t for the mix-up. Then turn in the actual one, since it will be done by then.
