Kevin Sorbo Fumes Over “Woke Hollywood” And Wants To Make It “Manly Again”

Today’s society is rapidly evolving, with the concept of gender conformity undergoing a profound transformation, as men, women, and non-binary people are more able to express their identities now, especially through fashion.
As we have seen with celebrities, such as Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Emma Darcy, and plenty more, dressing up in accordance with one’s gender assigned at birth is not a necessity anymore.
Recently, Kevin Sorbo has written an op-ed criticizing “woke Hollywood”
Image credits: Gage Skidmore
However, while many celebrate this progress as a step towards a more inclusive world, it’s important to acknowledge that some conservative individuals continue to resist these changes, expressing dissatisfaction with what they perceive as a departure from traditional values and norms.
Indeed, long gone are the days when white straight male heroes, such as John Wayne and Chuck Norris, epitomized an ideal of American masculinity, prompting angry reactions from certain individuals.
Such has been the case with one particular outspoken celebrity – Kevin Sorbo.
Playing a Greek half-god isn’t all that it takes to be a good man, Kevin said
Image credits: ksorbo
The 65-year-old actor, famous for his role as Hercules in The Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, has asserted that Hollywood ostracized him due to his conservative viewpoints.
In his recent provocative essay titled Let’s make Hollywood manly again for conservative news channel Fox News, he vehemently criticized what he termed “woke Hollywood.”
Singling out Dune actor Timothée Chalamet and Pose actor Billy Porter, Kevin labeled the current trend of androgynous fashion as “the crisis of masculinity”.
Timothée has been known for his relaxed and playful sense of fashion. He notably walked the 2022 Venice Film Festival red carpet wearing a very feminine bright red, halter-top jumpsuit.
“Society today seriously misunderstands masculinity,” Kevin wrote.
According to Kevin, Timothée Chalamet wears clothes “your grandfather wouldn’t be caught dead in”
Image credits: tchalamet
He continued: “On the one hand, we love to normalize androgynous, Billy Porter-type men who sport skirts and poofy dresses.
“GQ’s 2019 best-dressed man, Timothée Chalamet, for example, often wears clothes that, well… let’s just say your grandfather wouldn’t have been caught dead dressed like Chalamet.”
In Kevin’s critique of contemporary masculinity, the actor further argued that feminists could be considered victorious when men succumb to their primal instincts, such as indulging in alcohol, substance abuse, video games, and pornography.
Kevin has described himself as being a Christian and a conservative before
Image credits: tchalamet
He wrote: “It doesn’t really matter what end of the masculinity spectrum you fall on; if you’re a victim to your own base desires, the feminist culture has won.
“You’re exactly the kind of wussy man they (think they) want you to be.”
Kevin rose to prominence through his leading roles as the eponymous hero in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys from 1995 to 1999 and as Captain Dylan Hunt in Andromeda from 2000 to 2005. He also made appearances in Xena: Warrior Princess.
The Hercules actor took a dig at “Billy Porter-type men”
Image credits: theebillyporter
Nevertheless, in recent years, he has actively championed Christian principles and conservative viewpoints, which he claims have resulted in his being “canceled”.
While promoting his new faith-based movie, Miracle in East Texas, in August on Fox News, Kevin described being blacklisted from in Hollywood.
“It was sad to me, you know, my manager and agent for so many years said that we can’t get you jobs anymore [or] work with you because of you being a Christian, being a conservative,” Kevin said.
Kevin said there was a “crisis of masculinity”
Image credits: theebillyporter
Subsequently, the Minnesota native’s latest opinion piece on masculinity is now bound to generate even more controversy due to his direct criticisms of popular Hollywood figures and influencers.
Moreover, Kevin took a dig at transgender rights advocate and TikTok influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, who had caused quite a stir earlier this year amongst right-wing media for being sponsored by the beer brand Bud Light.
The Hercules actor wrote: “On the other hand, our favorite movies are heavily populated with brawny macho men.
The concept of gender conformity in Hollywood has undergone a profound transformation
Image credits: theebillyporter
“I should know – I made a name for myself in the industry playing a Greek half-god.”
Kevin continued: “But is that really all that it takes to be a good man?
“No. In fact, you can work out and dress like a man’s man – ridiculing ‘betas’ like Dylan Mulvaney and Chalamet – and still fall prey to the masculinity crisis.”
The controversial actor ended his op-ed on a somewhat advisory note as he wrote: “It’s time for the world’s entertainment capital to reintroduce good men: men who love their wives and children, protect them, fight for what’s right, and speak up for the powerless.
“It’s time to reintroduce good men,” the Hercules actor wrote for Fox News
Image credits: Gage Skidmore
“Men who, above all, have overcome their own selfish desires and are free to put others first.“
Kevin isn’t the only celebrity who has come out with questionable views and conservative opinions.
Full House actress Candace Cameron Bure has endorsed the Republican party numerous times, whilst expressing discriminatory views.
In July 2015, Candace notably made headlines when she appeared to defend an Oregon bakery that refused to make a cake for a lesbian wedding.
She said during a debate on The View: “I don’t think this is discrimination at all. This is about freedom of association.
White straight male heroes, such as John Wayne and Chuck Norris, used to epitomize an ideal of American masculinity
Image credits: Silver Screen Collection
“It’s about constitutional rights. It’s about First Amendment rights. We do have the right to still choose who we associate with.”
Other celebrities have come out with similar views to Kevin’s
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has been called out for her numerous transphobic tweets which started to erupt in 2020. She had initially ridiculed the phrase “people who menstruate”.
Taking to his X account (formerly known as Twitter), rock star Kid Rock doubled down on the use of the F-slur.
He wrote: “If Kid Rock using the word f***** offends you, good chance you are one.
“Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him.
“Have a nice day.”
Right-wing politician Candace Owens has consistently voiced negative opinions regarding the entertainment industry changing its gender norms.
Speaking on Harry Styles 2020’s Vogue cover where he appeared wearing a skirt, she said: “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this.
“In the West, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.
“It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”
The concept of what “masculinity” means varied according to readers
Follow Us