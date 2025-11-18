Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of The Small Joys In Life? (Closed)

What is something small that makes you so incredibly happy and satisfied?
#1
Listening to a song you love over and over, then eventually you stop listening to it for some reason. Then, like a year later, you hear that song again after forgetting how great a song it is and how much you love that song.
#2
Stretching
#3
When you get one of those giant bouncy houses with the slides and sneak up on someone and push them down. Or when you climb up the slide and pull them down. It makes me so happy. 😄
#4
butterflies, hugs, chocolate, live cello music, headpats, potatoes, homemade sugar coated pretzels.
#5
I have so many!
My baby niece has really chunky knees and it cracks me up.
When I take my dog walking sometimes I take funny pictures of him pooping with beautiful sunsets in the background.
When my bf texts me the most random stuff.
The smell of freshly baked bread.
When you are laying in bed and there’s a little breeze through the window and it’s just perfect.
In the summer when I don’t have to use blush anymore because I’ve had enough sun to make my cheeks pink.
#6
The days when it’s the right amount for sunny and windy. Makes me feel so good, and it’s like I’m living in my own summer movie.
#7
A cup of tea and a good book
#8
Being a barely adequate soft can-opener to two purrfect cats.
#9
Storms! Either while you’re inside with thunder and lightening and it’s raining so hard, or you’re on the water and there’s a storm coming and it’s so windy and the sky is dark.
#10
Early mornings in my armchair with a cup of tea in hand and my dog in my lap.
#11
I love the sun. In Ohio we deal with a winter full of gray days. As summer gets here i love raising my face to the sun and enjoying the heat on my face.
Also work 2nd shift and its hilarious and wonderful to be the one to wake my son up in the mornings. Fourteen year old are a different type of beast lol. Any pain or annoyance is worth it compared to him.
#12
when the show you’re becoming a little TOO obsessed with releases a new episode (helluva boss released a new episode yesterday)
#13
Rewatching the black phone until you know the entire script
#14
cracking your knuckles. I know some people don’t like it but I think it feels really good
#15
When it’s rainy and all your friends are online
#16
Clean sheets, warm, out of the dryer.
