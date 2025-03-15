Original ‘The Office’ Castmember Reprising Role in Peacock Spinoff Show

The Office’s Oscar Nuñez is reprising his role as Oscar Martinez in the upcoming spinoff of the beloved TV show. This officially untitled spinoff, rumored to be coined The Paper, will stream on Peacock. Set in the same universe as The Office, The Paper will act as a follow-up to the incredibly popular NBC comedy.
As per Variety, Nuñez will not be a main character in this spinoff. Much like The Office, this new comedy show — which follows reporters trying to rescue a dying Midwestern newspaper — will feature a large ensemble cast. Therefore, Oscar Martinez will simply be one of the many characters this show will focus on.
The last time fans saw Oscar in the series finale of The Office, which aired back in 2013, the Dunder Mifflin accountant was running for Senator of Pennsylvania. So far, no details have been released hinting at how Oscar finds himself connected to these new characters in the spinoff. However, the show’s creator Greg Daniels — who adapted the U.K.’s The Office for American audiences — has long stated that Oscar is one of the only original Office characters that he’d like to revisit, if he had the chance.
How ‘The Paper’ Is Connected to ‘The Office’
The Paper seems to only be connected to the Office television universe in one way: both shows have the same documentary crew. The crew that filmed the happenings of The Office will now film the new characters of the show’s spinoff.
The reprisal of Oscar Martinez in this follow-up series further highlights how the two shows are connected — even if we don’t exactly know what Oscar’s storyline will be. Nuñez is the first original Office cast member to be attached to Daniels’ spinoff. However, since the two mockumentaries are set in the same world, there is every chance that other original cast members could make their way to the follow-up series. This Office spinoff, which is produced by Daniels and Michael Korman, has already announced its ensemble cast, including Domhnall Gleeson, Chelsea Frei, Sabrina Impacciatore, Melvin Gregg, Alex Edelman, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Tim Key, and Ramona Young. Meanwhile, Allan Havey, Eric Rahill, Duane Shepard Sr., Mo Welch, Nancy Lenehan, Nate Jackson, Molly Ephraim, and Tracy Letts will guest star.
So other than both shows having the same documentary crew — and Oscar Martinez — there doesn’t appear to be any other major connections between the comedies. After all, this new show follows reporters trying to save a newspaper, while the original Office series focused on employees of a paper company in Pennsylvania.
You can stream all nine seasons of The Office on Peacock. Meanwhile, Peacock’s Office spinoff does not yet have an official airdate.
|The Office
|Cast
|Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Ed Helms, Oscar Nuñez, Angela Kinsey, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton, Ellie Kemper, Craig Robinson
|Release Date
|March 24, 2005 – May 16, 2013
|Stream On
|Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV (availability may vary)
|Created by
|Greg Daniels (based on the UK series by Ricky Gervais & Stephen Merchant)
|Produced by
|Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Ben Silverman, Paul Lieberstein, Howard Klein
|Based On
|The UK series The Office created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant
|Plot Summary
|A mockumentary-style sitcom following the lives of employees at Dunder Mifflin, a mundane paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, led by the awkward yet endearing boss, Michael Scott.
|Musical Elements
|Features comedic musical moments, including The Dundies and Threat Level Midnight, with an iconic theme song by Jay Ferguson.
|Current Status
|Ended in 2013, remains a beloved classic with a strong streaming presence and a Peacock spinoff in development.
