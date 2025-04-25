Kenneth Choi Opens Up About Feelings Regarding Bobby Nash’s Death In ‘9-1-1’.

by

Recently, Kenneth Choi opened up about his feelings regarding the shocking death of Bobby Nash in 9-1-1. The actor seems to have felt as emotional as the fans after last Thursday’s episode of the show.

Choi, who plays the role of Chimney in ABC’s series, got into a candid conversation with Entertainment Weekly and discussed the heartbreaking death of beloved fire captain, played by Peter Krause, who has been a main character since the show’s inception in 2018. In the April 17, 2025 episode of the show, Krause’s character Bobby Nash sacrifices his life to save the life of Chimney, the character played by Choi. Choi said he “was sobbing uncontrollably” and laughing at himself, because he knew it was just a show that he’s a part of. Despite that, because of how immersed he was in the show, Choi couldn’t help but feel devastated because of Bobby’s death.

While discussing the character’s death, he also highlighted his relationship with long-standing co-worker Krause. The actor commented, “We’re thick as thieves,” and mentioned that they would be seeing each other regularly still. He explained how the grief he is experiencing is essentially for the character and not for his co-star, and remarked, “But I won’t be with Bobby, and I didn’t know that would affect me so much.”

Choi Fought the Writer on the Death and Tried to Convince Him Otherwise

Peter Krause in 9-1-1

Image via Christopher Willard/Disney

While describing his initial reaction to the news, Choi said that he had fought with the show’s creator, Tim Minear, and had made attempts to reason and convince him against the killing off. He said he kept fighting with Minear until the shooting of the funeral, as he somehow kept hoping that the decision would be “reversed.” He said, although to him the decision seemed like “killing off the father figure,” Minear had his own creative reasons for doing so.

Choi shared that it was difficult for him to believe the news and, at first, he assumed it was a joke from Tim. His exact words were, “Tim has a very wry sense of humour, and I was just waiting for him to say ‘I’m just f****ing with you, just kidding,’” and those words never came.” He shared that after a long wait, he finally understood that Minear was, in fact, serious.

While discussing the impact on the 118, Choi said the entire squad is going to lose their father figure and would have to bear the silent weight of this tragedy. But for Choi’s character Chimney, this is going to be the hardest of all the struggles. He would definitely be seen suffering from guilt, as it is for him that Nash sacrificed his life. Choi explained how his character would be seen struggling to cope with his emotions of grief, guilt, anger, and frustration moving forward.

9-1-1 airs every Thursday at 8 PM ET on ABC. All seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu and on Disney+.

9-1-1 poster 9-1-1
Cast Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman
First Release Date January 3, 2018
Stream On Hulu, ABC (current), previously Fox
Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear
Produced by 20th Television
Based On Original concept
Plot Summary A fast-paced procedural drama following first responders — firefighters, paramedics, and police — as they navigate high-stakes emergencies and personal challenges in Los Angeles.
Musical Elements Score by Mac Quayle
Current Status Ongoing; moved to ABC for Season 7, premiered March 14, 2024

 

Watch on Hulu

Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Related Posts
Walking Dead Carl death mistake
The Walking Dead: Why Carl’s Death Was A Huge Mistake
3 min read
May, 21, 2023
The Accountant
Ben Affleck Says The Accountant Sequel Might Become a TV Show
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2020
5 Reasons Why Duck Dynasty is Fake
3 min read
Jan, 14, 2014
The “Cheetah Cam” Captures a Wild Chase Through the Bush
3 min read
Apr, 11, 2018
Adam Savage Visits Boston Dynamics To See How Robot Dog Learns To Dance
3 min read
Jan, 21, 2021
Judomaster: Breaking Down The New Addition To Peacemaker
3 min read
Jan, 4, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.