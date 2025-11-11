Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

by

Brazilian artist and designer Andre Levy has developed an interesting, playful new pastime: painting coins. In the series, which he calls Tales You Lose, Levy uses the mini-structures of the coin’s portraits or figures to create his own drawing ideas, partially or fully obscuring the faces of presidents and kings to recreated the likenesses of pop culture icons and famous characters.

This is what the artist had to say about his tiny paintings on Facebook: “Coins are actually massively-reproduced little sculptures. This project brings individual popular culture character to each replica, and makes us think: Are we able to like one cent more than others, just by injecting new stories in it?”

I’ve written up the names of the characters in these cool drawings, but how many of them did you know before reading them?

Source: talesyoulose.tumblr.com

Catwoman

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

Major Lazer

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

Wolverine (X-Men)

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

Bride of Frankenstein

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

Cyclops (X-Men)

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

Gambit (X-Men)

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

Finn (Adventure Time)

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

Alex (A Clockwork Orange)

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

Lion-o (Thunder Cats)

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

Beatrix Kiddo (Kill Bill)

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

Scorpion (Mortal Kombat)

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

Elle Driver (Kill Bill)

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

Spiderman

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

Speed Racer

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

Waldo

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

Minions (Despicable Me)

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

Albert Einstein

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

Harry Potter

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

The Tick

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

Kick Ass

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

Robocop

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

David Bowie

Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)
Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Heartbreaking”: Cheerleader Arrested After Infant Found Deceased In Her Closet
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2025
Big Hero 6 is Getting a Spinoff Show
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2021
Whatever Happened to Joe Giudice After His Prison Term?
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2020
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Harry Shum Jr.
3 min read
Jun, 16, 2017
So There’s Going To be a Tiger Woods Miniseries Coming to TV
3 min read
May, 24, 2019
40 Best One-Panel Comics With Absurd Humor By Joseph Nowak
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.