Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)

Brazilian artist and designer Andre Levy has developed an interesting, playful new pastime: painting coins. In the series, which he calls Tales You Lose, Levy uses the mini-structures of the coin’s portraits or figures to create his own drawing ideas, partially or fully obscuring the faces of presidents and kings to recreated the likenesses of pop culture icons and famous characters.
This is what the artist had to say about his tiny paintings on Facebook: “Coins are actually massively-reproduced little sculptures. This project brings individual popular culture character to each replica, and makes us think: Are we able to like one cent more than others, just by injecting new stories in it?”
I’ve written up the names of the characters in these cool drawings, but how many of them did you know before reading them?
Source: talesyoulose.tumblr.com
Catwoman
Major Lazer
Wolverine (X-Men)
Bride of Frankenstein
Cyclops (X-Men)
Gambit (X-Men)
Finn (Adventure Time)
Alex (A Clockwork Orange)
Lion-o (Thunder Cats)
Beatrix Kiddo (Kill Bill)
Scorpion (Mortal Kombat)
Elle Driver (Kill Bill)
Spiderman
Speed Racer
Waldo
Minions (Despicable Me)
Albert Einstein
Harry Potter
The Tick
Kick Ass
Robocop
David Bowie
