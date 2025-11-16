“You Are Being Rescued, Do Not Resist”: 40 Of The Best Ominous Positivity Posts From This Online Page

You’re loved. You matter. You’re worth more than you know. You WILL be happy. You’d better believe it. Or else! This is the type of aggressive optimism that the ‘Ominous Positivity Memes’ online project bonks you on the head with. And we can’t help but love it.
We’re featuring some of their best, most positive memes that made us laugh and smile (no, seriously, we can’t stop, and it’s starting to scare us). Scroll down and upvote the memes that you enjoyed the most. You WILL enjoy them. They WILL make you feel better about yourself. You have no choice!
Sadness, go away. It’s time for self-care now. And remember… stay hydrated to take care of your meatsuits, Dear Goblins.
Bored Panda reached out to the founder of ‘Ominous Positivity Memes,’ Chris Ryan, who was kind enough to walk us through how the project got started, why he thinks it’s so successful, why posts telling people to stay hydrated are so popular, and how all of these memes, at their core, resonate with our inner desire to help other people.
“I think everyone wants to help people, even if they are deep cynics. It’s just that sometimes the only person someone can help is themselves. These memes reflect that. We can’t do as much individually to save the dissolving ozone layer but we can make sure that we eat, move, and stay hydrated. We also want to help our friends even if we can’t help ourselves,” Chris told us.
“So in order to do that we turn to encouragement. We need a message that will resonate with our peers and these slightly threatening messages of inevitable hope work better (for some) than flowery messages of a hope that is something hard to imagine is actually true. Self-worth can be a large goal for some people. I think for some it’s more about just surviving so they need this message of, ‘I’m gonna survive no matter what’ and if seeing these memes that they can send their friend to say, ‘You’re gonna survive too and that’s a threat’ help then great!” Scroll down for Bored Panda’s full and exclusive interview with Chris.
Bored Panda also got in touch with Psychologist and Wellbeing Consultant Lee Chambers, who is the founder of Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing and PhenomGames. We had a chat about toxic positivity, what it is, and why it’s harmful to our mental health. Read on for our full interview with Lee as well.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Tumblr | Store
