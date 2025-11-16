Adventure Anime Shows That Will Hook You Right From The Start

The excitement for adventure is like catnip for anime fans. We love the thrill of fantasy and action, the wild ride that comes with watching a story unfold in front of our eyes. Apart from insane fighting scenes, do you know what also makes a damn good adventure anime? Character development. That’s the key.
Anime shows need intriguing and well-rounded characters to keep us engaged in the story as it evolves. It doesn’t matter whether it’s an epic space opera or a comedy-filled show — if there isn’t good character development, the heroes won’t be able to connect with us, and we’ll stop caring.
The characters might start off from zero, but by the end of their journey, they’re not just some random nobody who got lucky — they’re someone who fought to gain strength, determination, and courage. We see them grow from humble beginnings into confident leaders who inspire their companions with actions and words.
If you’re looking for a little more excitement than your everyday slice-of-life, these shows might be right up your alley. The best adventure anime are filled with fantasy and action, so if you love getting lost in an alternate world or watching someone train to become the greatest warrior, this is the genre for you. These action anime shows are here to give you all the thrills and chills.
#1 Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
2009 | 64 episodes
The steampunk series Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is indeed one of a kind. It follows the story of two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, two aspiring alchemists traveling the world and learning the secrets of their craft. But it’s not so simple and rosy, as the brothers’ failed attempt to bring their deceased mother back to life ends horribly, and that’s exactly the point where all of their dark adventures begin. Our heroes have zero time to relax with deep government conspiracies and unbelievable quests. If you’re unsure which action anime to watch next, you can’t go wrong with this one!
#2 Spirited Away
2001 | 2h 5m
Here we are with Hayao Miyazaki’s fantasy adventure anime about a young girl who gets lost in a world of spirits — the only Japanese movie to win an Oscar for Best Animated Feature! Spirited Away has been the highest-grossing film in Japanese history for a long time, having earned over $395 million worldwide. It has been recently surpassed by Demon Slayer: Mugen Train after holding the record for 19 incredible years. Spirited Away is also the first isekai anime movie to become known worldwide, even though the term was not commonly used at the time.
#3 InuYasha
2000 | 193 episodes
Inuyasha is the perfect depiction of character development. It follows the adventures of a human girl and a half-demon trying to trace back the lost fragments of the Shikon Jewel scattered all over Japan. The show has everything: sword fights, demons, magic, and one of the greatest romance stories in anime! It’s also got an insane soundtrack that you could listen to on repeat for hours.
#4 One Piece
1999 | Ongoing (1000+ episodes)
Based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is one long watch, as since its release in 1999, it has aired over 1000 episodes. Now that’s impressive! The series follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose body gains rubber-like qualities after he unintentionally eats a Devil Fruit. His main quest is to find the ultimate pirate treasure, One Piece, to become the next pirate king. Of course, Luffy isn’t alone on his adventures, always followed by the Straw Hat Pirates. Although One Piece has been running for 23 years, the series still holds its position as one of the most-watched action adventure anime.
#5 Hunter X Hunter
2011 | 148 episodes
Compared to the first edition, Madhouse’s 2011 Hunter x Hunter anime series tried its best to stick to the events from the manga by Yoshihiro Togashi. And we do love ourselves an accurate adaptation! Hunter x Hunter follows Gon Freecss, a cheerful and pretty naive boy about to take the Hunter examination to become licensed to track secret treasures, rare beasts, and dangerous individuals. And that’s basically enough to know that the plot will be soaked in action and adventure.
#6 Magi: The Labyrinth Of Magic
2012 | 25 episodes
Magi: The Labyrinth Of Magic is a series that tackles the subject of adventure in a unique way. Vaguely based on the stories of Aladdin, Ali Baba, and Sinbad, it’s the story of a young Magi living from hand to mouth, aimlessly traveling from one city to another. Rich with enjoyable characters and crazy quests, it’s a great pick if you want a show that balances comedy, angst, and action.
#7 Yona Of The Dawn
2014 | 24 episodes
Yona Of The Dawn is not one of those cliché shoujo anime that only focus on romance. Princess Yona flees the palace with dreams of living a new life after the man she loves kills her beloved father. With the loyal Hak by her side, she must piece together the remains of an antique legend that might be the key to reclaiming her stolen kingdom.
#8 Howl’s Moving Castle
#9 Digimon Adventure
1999 | 54 episodes
Nothing screams childhood like Digimon Adventure! It’s the very first anime in the vast Digimon franchise and brought the world of action anime to the world’s attention. It’s the kind of show that drags you into the story, and with every episode you watch, you get hyped for what’s coming next. A reboot series with the same name was broadcast from 2020 to 2021, with a total of 67 episodes.
#10 Cowboy Bebop
#11 Spice And Wolf
2008 | 25 episodes
What if you’re looking for something a little more… unique? Then Spice and Wolf might be just what you’re looking for. The story follows Kraft Lawrence, a traveling merchant who dreams of opening his own shop. One day, he stumbles across Holo, a deity in the form of a wolf that provided a flourishing harvest to her town for centuries until humans started forgetting about her. With Holo’s desire to go back to her birthplace, this unlikely pair embark together on an incredible journey. A new anime adaptation has been recently announced as part of the light novel’s 15th anniversary.
#12 Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?
2015 | Ongoing (59 episodes)
This show was a complete surprise, as I never thought I would have loved an anime with such clear harem undertones. If you’re unfamiliar with Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? (also known as DanMachi), it’s a fantasy anime set in the fictional city of Orario, where a group of adventurers go on quests to hunt monsters. The show has been going strong since 2015 and is currently in its fourth season.
#13 Fairy Tail
#14 Kiki’s Delivery Service
#15 Samurai Champloo
#16 Mushishi
#17 Sword Story
#18 Soul Eater
#19 Pokemon
#20 Kino’s Journey: The Beautiful World
#21 Tokyo Ghoul
#22 Demon Slayer
#23 Princess Mononoke
#24 Jujutsu Kaisen
#25 That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime
#26 The Promised Neverland
#27 Ponyo
#28 Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind
#29 Black Butler
#30 Wolf’s Rain
#31 Assassination Classroom
#32 The Seven Deadly Sins
#33 Trigun
#34 Sailor Moon
#35 The Cat Returns
#36 Dragon Ball
#37 Vinland Saga
#38 Fate/Stay Night
#39 Shaman King
#40 Trinity Blood
#41 Slayers
#42 Sword Art Online
#43 Attack On Titan
#44 Akame Ga Kill!
#45 Konosuba: God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World!
#46 Claymore
#47 Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy
#48 Dota: Dragon’s Blood
#49 Rave Master
#50 Gurren Lagann
