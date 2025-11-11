Young Dominican Artist Makes Increadibly Realistic Oil Paintings

Although these pictures look like ordinary photographs of fruits and mundane objects, don’t be fooled – they are oil paintings on canvas made by young artist Ruddy Taveras from the Dominican Republic.
Taveras, who is 29 years old, joined the National School of Fine Arts in Santo Domingo ten years ago. In 2008, he decided to devote himself to hyperrealism with the aim to capture reality more accurately and objectively than a photograph. Taveras has already produced many still-lifes and has participated in numerous local and national paiting competitions.
Source: rudy-taveras.artelista.com | Facebook | deviantart
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us