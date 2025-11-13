‘Don’t Believe I’m Sick?’ People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager

by

A good manager has your back when you need it. But when Sarah was sick, her boss made her come in regardless. Afraid of the possible consequences after being reminded of the company’s strict absence policy, she agreed. As soon as she arrived, her colleagues noticed something was wrong. And that was only the beginning of it. There was vomit, there was mopping, and even a written warning. However, not necessarily all of them were done by poor Sarah. Scroll down to check out how everything unfolded!

&#8216;Don&#8217;t Believe I&#8217;m Sick?&#8217; People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager

Image credits: dragana991

&#8216;Don&#8217;t Believe I&#8217;m Sick?&#8217; People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager
&#8216;Don&#8217;t Believe I&#8217;m Sick?&#8217; People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager
&#8216;Don&#8217;t Believe I&#8217;m Sick?&#8217; People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager
&#8216;Don&#8217;t Believe I&#8217;m Sick?&#8217; People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager
&#8216;Don&#8217;t Believe I&#8217;m Sick?&#8217; People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager
&#8216;Don&#8217;t Believe I&#8217;m Sick?&#8217; People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager
&#8216;Don&#8217;t Believe I&#8217;m Sick?&#8217; People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager
&#8216;Don&#8217;t Believe I&#8217;m Sick?&#8217; People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager
&#8216;Don&#8217;t Believe I&#8217;m Sick?&#8217; People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager
&#8216;Don&#8217;t Believe I&#8217;m Sick?&#8217; People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager
&#8216;Don&#8217;t Believe I&#8217;m Sick?&#8217; People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager

People were glad things turned out the way they did

&#8216;Don&#8217;t Believe I&#8217;m Sick?&#8217; People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager
&#8216;Don&#8217;t Believe I&#8217;m Sick?&#8217; People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager
&#8216;Don&#8217;t Believe I&#8217;m Sick?&#8217; People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager
&#8216;Don&#8217;t Believe I&#8217;m Sick?&#8217; People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager
&#8216;Don&#8217;t Believe I&#8217;m Sick?&#8217; People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager
&#8216;Don&#8217;t Believe I&#8217;m Sick?&#8217; People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager
&#8216;Don&#8217;t Believe I&#8217;m Sick?&#8217; People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager
&#8216;Don&#8217;t Believe I&#8217;m Sick?&#8217; People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager
&#8216;Don&#8217;t Believe I&#8217;m Sick?&#8217; People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On Her Manager

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
New Watercolor & Ink Cats That Slowly Bleed Into Paper By Endre Penovác
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“She Made The Choice To Fall”: Woman’s 15,500-Ft Jump After Breakup Sends Internet Reeling
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2025
Modern Family 2.17 “Two Monkeys And A Panda” Review
3 min read
Mar, 3, 2011
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Review: Grover’s Past Catches Up to Him
3 min read
Apr, 9, 2016
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Beyond Oak Island
3 min read
Dec, 11, 2020
I Captured This Pure Soul Twice In The Same Place
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.