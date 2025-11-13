32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

by

Creative pizza places not only have the tastiest menus, they know how to put a smile on your face even before you take your first bite. Say you fill the “special instructions” box on your ordering app with a request for a joke in the box. Do you really think they will miss the opportunity to display their sass? Bored Panda has compiled a funny list, showing the times people got more than they bargained for when asking for a special “topping” on their pizza, and it’ll surely make you smile. And hungry. As usual, scroll down to check out the entries and upvote your faves!

#1 For Months I’ve Asked For Someone To Draw A Kitty On My Pizza Box. Today, I Finally Got It. I Am Definitely Amused

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: bitesizedspider

#2 Ordered A Pizza And Asked Them To Draw A Giraffe. They Nailed It

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: JonHemstreet

#3 Maybe I Should Call Pizza Hut And Get Them Fired…

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: Sotigoz

#4 When You Put “Send Nudes” In The Pizza Hut Delivery Instructions…

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: Occasional-Win

#5 Buddy Of Mine Asked The Pizza Place For A Joke In The Box. This Is What He Got

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: TheCChamby

#6 They Listened, They Finally Listened…

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: AnonymousTowel

#7 Asked For A Joke Inside My Pizza Box. Was Not Disappointed

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: PandalfTheGrey

#8 A Guy Asked Us To Write On His Pizza Box “Something To Cheer Up My Girlfriend.” Wonder How That Went?

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: immeimme

#9 “Write A Joke On The Inside Of The Pizza Box”

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: alinarodriguez_

#10 I Asked Them To Draw A Dinosaur On The Box

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: spitting_venom

#11 Before I Left Work, Customer Made An Order Asking For A “Panda Riding A Giraffe While Holding A Red Solo Cup On The Box”

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: dissolvesmusic

#12 I Deliver Pizza Part Time. Somebody Ordered Online With The Instructions “Draw A Classy Cat”

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: Mpnature

#13 My Roommate Asked The Pizza Delivery Gal To “Write Something Funny”

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: Kirkdoesntlivehere

#14 “Please Draw A Cute Heart On The Pizza Box”

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: aroused_browser

#15 I Work In A Pizza Shop, A Customer Asked For A Dirty Joke On The Box

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: dededo

#16 When You Ask For A Drawing On Your Pizza Box

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: Tr3v0r

#17 We Ordered A Pizza And Asked If They Could Draw Something Cool On Box

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: jstephens2482

#18 I Asked Pizza Hut To Draw A Funny Picture On My Pizza Box And This Is The Funniest Thing I’ve Ever Seen

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: payton_pesina24

#19 Asked For Socially Awkward Penguin On Pizza Box

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: Skedoozy

#20 I Asked Pizza Hut To Write A Joke

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: mdmerc

#21 I Work At Domino’s And Was Asked To Draw A Spongebob Meme

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: Killerbees99

#22 Customer Asked Me To Write “I Love You” On The Pizza Box. Wrote This On The Inside

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: fayce81

#23 We Asked Domino’s To Draw A Unicorn On The Box

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: ErikTheDon

#24 Nolan Asked The Pizza Delivery Guy To Draw A Space Cat On The Pizza Box

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: adreacope

#25 My Brother Ordered A Well Done Pizza. This Is What He Got

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: Choadmon

#26 When Pizza Hut Have A Great Sense Of Humour!

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: fcisco_style

#27 I Wrote “Meme” Like 200 Times In The Delivery Instructions

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: codebam

#28 He Said He Wanted ‘Star Trek’ And That He Didn’t Mind If It Was Offensive

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: sickfatnearlydead

#29 Requested That The Pizza Guy Write A Joke On The Pizza Box

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: andrew_balls

#30 Asked The Pizza Place To Write Me A Joke On The Box, They Delivered

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: ALegitimatelyCoolGuy

#31 Good Luck!

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: Ezzar

#32 We Asked The Pizza Guy To Put A Joke In The Box

32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Image source: The_Baked_Buddha

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Art Of Death: I Photograph Skulls
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
NCIS
NCIS Review: A 300th Episode to Be Proud Of
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2016
Why You Should Be Watching “Pit Bulls and Parolees”
3 min read
Sep, 14, 2017
RIzzoli & Isles: Sasha Alexander and Sharon Lawrence
Rizzoli & Isles 3.05 Recap: Throwing Down The Gauntlet and Other Emotional Reactions
3 min read
Jul, 5, 2012
So Bill Murray Is Bartending at 21 Greenpoint in Brooklyn This Weekend
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2016
Mom Posts ‘Uncensored’ Postpartum Pic Showing The Raw, Messy And Hilarious Reality Of Motherhood
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.