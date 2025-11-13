32 Times Pizza Places Absolutely Nailed Drawing Requests

Creative pizza places not only have the tastiest menus, they know how to put a smile on your face even before you take your first bite. Say you fill the “special instructions” box on your ordering app with a request for a joke in the box. Do you really think they will miss the opportunity to display their sass? Bored Panda has compiled a funny list, showing the times people got more than they bargained for when asking for a special “topping” on their pizza, and it’ll surely make you smile. And hungry. As usual, scroll down to check out the entries and upvote your faves!
#1 For Months I’ve Asked For Someone To Draw A Kitty On My Pizza Box. Today, I Finally Got It. I Am Definitely Amused
Image source: bitesizedspider
#2 Ordered A Pizza And Asked Them To Draw A Giraffe. They Nailed It
Image source: JonHemstreet
#3 Maybe I Should Call Pizza Hut And Get Them Fired…
Image source: Sotigoz
#4 When You Put “Send Nudes” In The Pizza Hut Delivery Instructions…
Image source: Occasional-Win
#5 Buddy Of Mine Asked The Pizza Place For A Joke In The Box. This Is What He Got
Image source: TheCChamby
#6 They Listened, They Finally Listened…
Image source: AnonymousTowel
#7 Asked For A Joke Inside My Pizza Box. Was Not Disappointed
Image source: PandalfTheGrey
#8 A Guy Asked Us To Write On His Pizza Box “Something To Cheer Up My Girlfriend.” Wonder How That Went?
Image source: immeimme
#9 “Write A Joke On The Inside Of The Pizza Box”
Image source: alinarodriguez_
#10 I Asked Them To Draw A Dinosaur On The Box
Image source: spitting_venom
#11 Before I Left Work, Customer Made An Order Asking For A “Panda Riding A Giraffe While Holding A Red Solo Cup On The Box”
Image source: dissolvesmusic
#12 I Deliver Pizza Part Time. Somebody Ordered Online With The Instructions “Draw A Classy Cat”
Image source: Mpnature
#13 My Roommate Asked The Pizza Delivery Gal To “Write Something Funny”
Image source: Kirkdoesntlivehere
#14 “Please Draw A Cute Heart On The Pizza Box”
Image source: aroused_browser
#15 I Work In A Pizza Shop, A Customer Asked For A Dirty Joke On The Box
Image source: dededo
#16 When You Ask For A Drawing On Your Pizza Box
Image source: Tr3v0r
#17 We Ordered A Pizza And Asked If They Could Draw Something Cool On Box
Image source: jstephens2482
#18 I Asked Pizza Hut To Draw A Funny Picture On My Pizza Box And This Is The Funniest Thing I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: payton_pesina24
#19 Asked For Socially Awkward Penguin On Pizza Box
Image source: Skedoozy
#20 I Asked Pizza Hut To Write A Joke
Image source: mdmerc
#21 I Work At Domino’s And Was Asked To Draw A Spongebob Meme
Image source: Killerbees99
#22 Customer Asked Me To Write “I Love You” On The Pizza Box. Wrote This On The Inside
Image source: fayce81
#23 We Asked Domino’s To Draw A Unicorn On The Box
Image source: ErikTheDon
#24 Nolan Asked The Pizza Delivery Guy To Draw A Space Cat On The Pizza Box
Image source: adreacope
#25 My Brother Ordered A Well Done Pizza. This Is What He Got
Image source: Choadmon
#26 When Pizza Hut Have A Great Sense Of Humour!
Image source: fcisco_style
#27 I Wrote “Meme” Like 200 Times In The Delivery Instructions
Image source: codebam
#28 He Said He Wanted ‘Star Trek’ And That He Didn’t Mind If It Was Offensive
Image source: sickfatnearlydead
#29 Requested That The Pizza Guy Write A Joke On The Pizza Box
Image source: andrew_balls
#30 Asked The Pizza Place To Write Me A Joke On The Box, They Delivered
Image source: ALegitimatelyCoolGuy
#31 Good Luck!
Image source: Ezzar
#32 We Asked The Pizza Guy To Put A Joke In The Box
Image source: The_Baked_Buddha
