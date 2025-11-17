“Just Don’t Do Their Job Quite Right”: 40 Useless Robots

Nowadays, robots are everywhere around us. Okay, maybe not robots per se, but wonders of advanced technology, which have become such a regular part of our daily routine we don’t even notice them. That is, until they no longer do what they were designed to do.
Let’s take a coffee machine, for instance. When every morning you press the button that provides the oh-so-needed caffeinated goodness, you likely don’t even pay attention to the machine until the coffee is ready. But perish the thought, one morning it ceases working. You would definitely notice that, now, wouldn’t you?
Well, people in charge of or hanging around the robots you’re about to see sure did notice when they weren’t working as they were supposed to. From malfunctioning bomb-defusing robots to overly dramatic roombas, and everything in between—this list, compiled from examples shared by the ‘Shitty Robots’ community, features them all. Scroll down to find some close-to-useless machinery and make sure you treat your coffee machine right, so it doesn’t fall into the same category anytime soon.
In order to familiarize ourselves better with the field of robotics, Bored Panda got in touch with a national policy leader for the field of robotics, director of the Contextual Robotics Institute, and Distinguished Professor of Computer Science at University of California San Diego, Henrik Christensen, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. His thoughts are in the text below where you will also find our conversation with the founder of the ‘Shitty Robots’ subreddit, ‘mr_bag’.
#1 A Building Security Robot
Image source: bilalfarooqui
#2 Boss Baby, Alexa’s Chosen
Image source: Svenderman
#3 Leave Her Alone
Image source: loliwarmech
#4 2020 Take The Wheel!
Image source: neonstripezebra
#5 I Made A Lipstick Robot
Image source: simsalapim
#6 I Built Myself A Proud Parent. It Charges Me 25¢ For A Pat On The Shoulder
Image source: simsalapim
#7 “Go Get ‘Em, Tiger”
Image source: Manimal5
#8 When People Complain That I Spend Time On Building Useless Things
Image source: simsalapim
#9 Sun Tracking Hat
Image source: beachboynerf12
#10 Trapped!
Image source: OfMiceAndMachines
#11 Craptimus Prime
Image source: u/Nodnarb4242
#12 Frozen Yogurt Robot At Nasa Made The Cup To Her Exact Specifications, Showed It To Her, And Then Took It Back. Basically A Terminator
Image source: DerWolfe
#13 I Thought I’d Leave It On While I Went Out For A Couple Of Hours And Return To A Spotless Flat. I Was Wrong
Image source: [deleted]
#14 Robster
Image source: Camzyx
#15 I Made A Robot To Help Me Argue On The Internet
Image source: simsalapim
#16 Nice Try
Image source: EvyTheRedditor
#17 Here’s Your Card
Image source: Alexei17
#18 Roomba Suicide By Toilet Paper
Image source: jaybill
#19 A Salad-Mixer
Image source: St0pX 4
#20 Cutting Hair Using A Drone
Image source: simsalapim
#21 Bread Slicer
Image source: [deleted]
#22 I Made A Butt Wiping Machine
Image source: simsalapim
#23 My Friend And I Made A Pumpkin Robot
Image source: jordan314
#24 Can’t Handle Banana Peels
Image source: demevalos
#25 Hands Free Pringles Dispenser Invention
Image source: Parkingjas
#26 “I Made An Emergency Escape Machine From Online Drinking Events” | Marina Fujiwara
Image source: secularshepherd
#27 Drones Are Here To Steal Your Jobs Parents
Image source: simsalapim
#28 I See Your Knife Welding Roomba, But My Chainsaw And Hedge Trimmer Roomba’s Are An Ankles Worst Nightmare
Image source: rcarnes911
#29 The Automatic “Bob Ross Cat”
Image source: GallowBoob
#30 How To Decorate Xmas Tree In 10 Seconds
Image source: [deleted]
#31 Eating While You Work
Image source: Morty_Goldman
#32 Job? Spook The Dog
Image source: jaykirsch
#33 The Future Of Pancakes
Image source: ohlawdy25
#34 I Have A Bedmaker Robot
Image source: ChraneD
#35 I Made A Claw Machine
Image source: simsalapim
#36 Cctv Camera Stripper
Image source: GallowBoob
#37 Arnold The Dislikebot
Image source: acosinwork
#38 A Robot That Does Your Nails
Image source: u/simsalapim
#39 New Home Defense System
Image source: PDiddy703
#40 I Invented One Handed Scissors
Image source: HamachiObo
