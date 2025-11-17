“Just Don’t Do Their Job Quite Right”: 40 Useless Robots

by

Nowadays, robots are everywhere around us. Okay, maybe not robots per se, but wonders of advanced technology, which have become such a regular part of our daily routine we don’t even notice them. That is, until they no longer do what they were designed to do.

Let’s take a coffee machine, for instance. When every morning you press the button that provides the oh-so-needed caffeinated goodness, you likely don’t even pay attention to the machine until the coffee is ready. But perish the thought, one morning it ceases working. You would definitely notice that, now, wouldn’t you?

Well, people in charge of or hanging around the robots you’re about to see sure did notice when they weren’t working as they were supposed to. From malfunctioning bomb-defusing robots to overly dramatic roombas, and everything in between—this list, compiled from examples shared by the ‘Shitty Robots’ community, features them all. Scroll down to find some close-to-useless machinery and make sure you treat your coffee machine right, so it doesn’t fall into the same category anytime soon.

In order to familiarize ourselves better with the field of robotics, Bored Panda got in touch with a national policy leader for the field of robotics, director of the Contextual Robotics Institute, and Distinguished Professor of Computer Science at University of California San Diego, Henrik Christensen, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. His thoughts are in the text below where you will also find our conversation with the founder of the ‘Shitty Robots’ subreddit, ‘mr_bag’.

#1 A Building Security Robot

Image source: bilalfarooqui

#2 Boss Baby, Alexa’s Chosen

Image source: Svenderman

#3 Leave Her Alone

Image source: loliwarmech

#4 2020 Take The Wheel!

Image source: neonstripezebra

#5 I Made A Lipstick Robot

Image source: simsalapim

#6 I Built Myself A Proud Parent. It Charges Me 25¢ For A Pat On The Shoulder

Image source: simsalapim

#7 “Go Get ‘Em, Tiger”

Image source: Manimal5

#8 When People Complain That I Spend Time On Building Useless Things

Image source: simsalapim

#9 Sun Tracking Hat

Image source: beachboynerf12

#10 Trapped!

Image source: OfMiceAndMachines

#11 Craptimus Prime

Image source: u/Nodnarb4242

#12 Frozen Yogurt Robot At Nasa Made The Cup To Her Exact Specifications, Showed It To Her, And Then Took It Back. Basically A Terminator

Image source: DerWolfe

#13 I Thought I’d Leave It On While I Went Out For A Couple Of Hours And Return To A Spotless Flat. I Was Wrong

Image source: [deleted]

#14 Robster

Image source: Camzyx

#15 I Made A Robot To Help Me Argue On The Internet

Image source: simsalapim

#16 Nice Try

Image source: EvyTheRedditor

#17 Here’s Your Card

Image source: Alexei17

#18 Roomba Suicide By Toilet Paper

Image source: jaybill

#19 A Salad-Mixer

Image source: St0pX 4

#20 Cutting Hair Using A Drone

Image source: simsalapim

#21 Bread Slicer

Image source: [deleted]

#22 I Made A Butt Wiping Machine

Image source: simsalapim

#23 My Friend And I Made A Pumpkin Robot

Image source: jordan314

#24 Can’t Handle Banana Peels

Image source: demevalos

#25 Hands Free Pringles Dispenser Invention

Image source: Parkingjas

#26 “I Made An Emergency Escape Machine From Online Drinking Events” | Marina Fujiwara

Image source: secularshepherd

#27 Drones Are Here To Steal Your Jobs Parents

Image source: simsalapim

#28 I See Your Knife Welding Roomba, But My Chainsaw And Hedge Trimmer Roomba’s Are An Ankles Worst Nightmare

Image source: rcarnes911

#29 The Automatic “Bob Ross Cat”

Image source: GallowBoob

#30 How To Decorate Xmas Tree In 10 Seconds

Image source: [deleted]

#31 Eating While You Work

Image source: Morty_Goldman

#32 Job? Spook The Dog

Image source: jaykirsch

#33 The Future Of Pancakes

Image source: ohlawdy25

#34 I Have A Bedmaker Robot

Image source: ChraneD

#35 I Made A Claw Machine

Image source: simsalapim

#36 Cctv Camera Stripper

Image source: GallowBoob

#37 Arnold The Dislikebot

Image source: acosinwork

#38 A Robot That Does Your Nails

Image source: u/simsalapim

#39 New Home Defense System

Image source: PDiddy703

#40 I Invented One Handed Scissors

Image source: HamachiObo

